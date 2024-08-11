World Elephant Day 2024: Hannibal Barca and Emperor Akbar used pachyderms brilliantly, though in very different historical situations, says Thomas Trautmann

Q. Who were the North African Elephants? Do we have a record of their evolutionary history?

A: When Alexander of Macedon died unexpectedly at Babylon (323 BCE) at the age of 32, his officers divided the 200 elephants he had brought back from India among themselves and went to war with one another over the territories he had conquered. The war of the Successors created a tremendous scramble for more war elephants. Seleucus secured the eastern regions of the former Persian Empire, touching India; made war with Chandragupta Maurya, and the two made a peace by which Seleucus got 500 elephants and ceded most of what is now Afghanistan to Chandragupta. Seleucus used the elephants to secure his domination of Babylon, and his successors continued to get elephants from India. Another officer, Ptolemy, held Egypt, and he could not get elephants from India because Seleucus blocked the way. And so, the Ptolemies captured elephants in North Africa and trained them for war. They certainly used Indian elephant hunters, mahouts and trainers, and Indian knowledge of elephants, in doing so. In Greek, the word Indos (Indian) acquired the specialised meaning of ‘elephant driver’ under the Ptolemies. The Ptolemaic capture of wild elephants of North Africa, turning them into war elephants with Indian personnel and techniques, was emulated by other North Africans, notably the Numidians, Mauretanians and Carthaginians.

The point to grasp is that Greek sources agree that the Indian elephant was larger than the African elephant, and inferior to it in warfare between Seleucids and Ptolemies, or other elephant-using powers. Thus, whatever was the species of the North African elephant, it was not the savanna elephant of Africa, Loxodonta africana, the males of which are larger than those of the Asian elephant.

Q. There were elephants in North Africa, north of Sahel, once. It does show that the Sahara was green enough to host elephant populations at one time. Your comments?

A: Yes, very likely. One view has been that northernmost populations of the smaller forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis) were slowly forced to move further north by the expansion of the desert. But other scenarios are possible, and we must depend upon paleontologists to figure out the identity of the North African elephant.

Q. What role did the North African Elephant play in the social life of Carthage? How did the Carthaginians, descendants of the sea-faring Phoenicians, learn to train elephants?

A: I do not know about elephants in Carthaginian social life. But here is something striking to consider about their use by Hannibal, namely that he used his elephants to attack the camp of the Roman general Fulvius just before dawn, when the Romans were asleep. In the tumult, some of Hannibal’s “Indians” were to shout in Latin that Fulvius had ordered everyone to abandon camp and make for a nearby hill. It was an ambush, and had it worked, the Romans would have been killed or captured. Elephants were used in India to attack enemy camps. In the Arthashastra (2.2.13-14) we read: