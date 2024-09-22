World Rhino Day 2024: When Babur hunted ‘Karg’ in Pakistan & North India

The rhinoceros is another. This also is a huge animal. Its bulk is equal to that of three buffaloes. The opinion prevalent in our countries (Tramontana), that a rhinoceros can lift an elephant on its horn, is probably a mistake. It has a single horn over its nose, upwards of a span [23 cm] in length, but I never saw one of two spans. Out of one of the largest of these horns I had a drinking-vessel made, and a dice-box, and about three or four fingers’ bulk of it might be left. Its hide is very thick. If it be shot at with a powerful bow, drawn up to the armpit with much force, and if the arrow pierces at all, it penetrates only three or four fingers [10 cm]. They say, however, that there are parts of his skin that may be pierced, and the arrows enter deep. On the sides of its two shoulder-blades, and of its two thighs, there are folds that hang loose, and appear at a distance like cloth housings dangling over it. It bears more resemblance to the horse than to any other animal. As the horse has a large stomach, so has this; as the pastern of the horse is composed of a single bone, so also is that of the rhinoceros; as there is a hoof in the horse’s fore leg, so is there in that of the rhinoceros. It is more ferocious than the elephant, and cannot be rendered so tame or obedient. There are numbers of them in the jungles of Pershawer and Hashnaghar, as well as between the river Sind and Behreh in the jungles. In Hindustan too, they abound on the banks of the river Sirwu [Saru]. In the course of my expeditions into Hindustan, in the jungles of Pershawer and Hashnaghar, I frequently killed the rhinoceros. It strikes powerfully with its horn, with which, in the course of these hunts, many men and many horses were gored. In one hunt, it tossed with its horn, a full spear’s length, the horse of a young man named Maksud, whence he got the nickname Maqsud-i-karg or Rhinoceros Maksud.