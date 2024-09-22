World Rhino Day 2024: When Babur hunted ‘Karg’ in Pakistan & North India

As the world celebrates World Rhino Day on September 22 to raise awareness about the rhinoceros and the urgent need for their conservation, it is important to remember that the animal was known in ancient, medieval and early modern India. Royalty hunted it, often in places where one no longer expects to find them now.
One such instance is that of Zaheeruddin Muhammad Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire, hunting rhino in North India as well as what is now Pakistan.
The rhino finds a mention in four passages of the Baburnama, the autobiography of Babur, written initially in Chagatai Turkic and later translated into Farsi or Persian.
Kees Rookmaaker, a historian of zoology and the chief editor of the Rhino Resource Center, presents an excellent analysis of the rhinoceros in Mughal hunts in his 2024 book, The Rhinoceros of South Asia. The Rhino Resource Center aims to collect, preserve and disseminate all available printed information on the five living species of rhinoceros.
Babur, writes Rookmaaker, was well-acquainted with the rhinoceros. This is evident from the section about the ‘Fauna of Hindustan’ in the Baburnama:
Rookmaaker notes that the information given in this passage tells us that rhino were found in two localities in present-day Pakistan.
The first one (Pershawer and Hashnaghar) was a general region around the city of Peshawar, today the capital of the Pakistani province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
The second locality — ‘between the river Sind and Behreh’ — indicates an area between the upper Indus river and Punjab, according to Rookmaaker.
The description of the locality in India — described as the banks of the river Sirwu — places it in modern-day Uttar Pradesh, along the Sarayu or Ghaghara river. “This may have been based on information received, unlike the final record,” writes Rookmaaker.
The description of the rhino hunts in the Baburnama, give an idea of what the landscape of the time was like.
One of the rhino hunts documented in the Baburnama in what is now Pakistan happened on February 16, 1519. Rookmaaker notes that Babur was near the Sawati river, a tributary of the Indus, about 100 kilometres east of Peshawar.
“Here was a place called Karak-Khaneh (Erskine) or Karg-khana (Beveridge), the home of the rhino. If this was an existing name, it indicates that it was already well-known for its rhino population,” Rookmaaker writes.
We then read about Babur’s hunt in his own words:
Another hunt too place, as per Rookmaaker, on December 10, 1525. Babur and his son, Humayun, took part in the hunt which took place at a place called Karg-awi on the Siah-Ab or Siyah-ab (Black River) near Bigram (Peshawar).
Another mention is from March 23, 1529. Babur was camping near Chunar in Uttar Pradesh. A soldier reported to have seen a rhino near the river bank.
“Babur and his party went to check this next day, but could not find the animal,” writes Rookmaaker.
Babur was the first but not the last Mughal to see and hunt rhino. Three others of the ‘Great Mughals’ — Humayun, Jahangir and Shah Jahan would also do the same. “There is no immediate evidence that rhinos declined in the wild during this period,” says Rookmaaker.