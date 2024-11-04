World’s largest crocodile in captivity dies after having lived for over 100 years

Cassius, the 5.5m (18ft) long saltwater crocodile who was the largest saurian in captivity, has died, the wildlife sanctuary that was his home for the past many years has stated.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved mate Cassius. He was more than just a Crocodile he was a cherished member of our family and brought joy and companionship to his best mate George for over 37 years,” the Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat & Gift Shop on Green Island near Cairns in the Australian state of Queensland said in a statement on its Facebook page November 2, 2024.

The “George” was George Craig, was the founder of the park, who had brought Cassius. The crocodile was earlier known to be a cattle killer with a propensity to attack boats, news agency Reuters reported.

“George had only recently relocated into Cairns from Marineland after 52 years living on Green Island to a assisted care residence on the 5th October,” as per Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat.

The statement added that Cassius’s condition had declined since the 15th of October. “He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc. Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever. Thank you to everyone who visited Cassius throughout his life and offered kindness along the way,” it noted.

Cassius’ crown as the largest crocodile in the world was briefly taken over by Lolong, a 6.17 m (20 ft 3 in) saltwater crocodile who was captured in the Philippines in 2011.

However, Lolong died on February 10, 2013 from pneumonia and cardiac arrest, after a little over two years five months in captivity.