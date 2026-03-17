31 African countries require external assistance for food, estimates FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations warns that a growing number of countries are facing severe food insecurity, with Africa being the most affected region.

The report highlights that conflict and insecurity remain the primary drivers of severe acute food insecurity, with weather-related shocks further exacerbating conditions in several regions.

According to the Crop Prospects and Food Situation Report -March 2026, a total of 41 countries worldwide require external assistance for food, of which 31 are in Africa, eight in Asia, one in Latin America and the Caribbean, and one in Europe.

Thirty-one countries of the African continent are found to be in dire straits encompassing adverse climatic conditions, geo-political hindrances, conflicts and wars. These countries are Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Eswatini, Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.