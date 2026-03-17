31 African countries require external assistance for food, estimates FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations warns that a growing number of countries are facing severe food insecurity, with Africa being the most affected region.
The report highlights that conflict and insecurity remain the primary drivers of severe acute food insecurity, with weather-related shocks further exacerbating conditions in several regions.
According to the Crop Prospects and Food Situation Report -March 2026, a total of 41 countries worldwide require external assistance for food, of which 31 are in Africa, eight in Asia, one in Latin America and the Caribbean, and one in Europe.
Thirty-one countries of the African continent are found to be in dire straits encompassing adverse climatic conditions, geo-political hindrances, conflicts and wars. These countries are Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Eswatini, Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
According to the report, across the Africa continent, conflicts, climate variability, high input prices, and displacement continue to affect agricultural production and food security. Countries such as Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Mali, among others, are facing particularly difficult circumstances.
One of the most serious concerns identified in the report is the exceptional shortfall in food production in several countries. Drought, irregular rainfall, and ongoing conflicts have disrupted farming and livestock production. In Kenya, repeated droughts and poor weather conditions have reduced crop and livestock output, leaving about 2.1 million people, or roughly 13 per cent of the population, acutely food insecure between October 2025 and January 2026. Conditions are expected to worsen in early 2026 due to poor seasonal rainfall. Similarly, in Somalia, severe drought during the 2025 Deyr rainy season, combined with persistent insecurity, has reduced agricultural production. As a result, approximately 6.5 million people, or 33 per cent of the population, are estimated to face severe food insecurity in early 2026.
In addition to production shortages, limited access to food is a major problem in many African countries. In Burundi, around 1.14 million people are expected to experience crisis-level food insecurity in early 2026 due to climate shocks and rising food prices. In the Central African Republic, about 2.3 million people, representing 35 per cent of the population, are projected to suffer severe food insecurity between April and August 2026 because of ongoing conflict and displacement.
The situation is particularly alarming in Nigeria and South Sudan. In Nigeria, around 27.2 million people face severe food insecurity due to conflict, flooding, and economic challenges. Meanwhile, in South Sudan, nearly 7.55 million people, or 53 per cent of the population, are expected to experience crisis or worse levels of food insecurity during the 2026 lean season, driven by floods, economic decline, and insecurity.
Similarly, in Cameroon and Mozambique, civil insecurity and conflict—especially in northern regions—have caused displacement and limited access to food.
High food prices and reduced agricultural production have further limited access to food in Lesotho, Eswatini, and the United Republic of Tanzania.
The report also notes that climate extremes and conflicts have disrupted the start of the 2026 cropping season in many parts of Africa.
Dry spells, heavy rains, and cyclones have affected crop conditions in several regions, especially in Madagascar and parts of southern Africa, raising the risk of below-average harvests.
In some countries, such as Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, improved agricultural production and easing food prices have reduced the number of food-insecure people, with prospects for further improvement in 2026. However, vulnerable groups, including refugees, displaced populations, and households affected by climate shocks, remain at risk across many regions.
West Africa is expected to receive near-average rainfall, which could support a favourable start to the season, but conflicts in several countries continue to disrupt agricultural activities.
According to the report, although some regions expect improved harvests in 2026, localised crop losses and humanitarian challenges are likely to persist, leaving millions of vulnerable people at risk of hunger.