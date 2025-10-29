Africa

A Siddi settlement in the heart of Gir

The community was classified as a Scheduled Tribe and a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group in 2003
Siddis are an African community from the Indian subcontinent. They are well-known for their music and dance traditions.Photo by Agnimirh Basu/CSE
In the heart of the Gir forest of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region is a unique village called Jambur. The residents are the Siddis, India’s very own African tribe.

They came to the subcontinent as early as the seventh century.Photo by Agnimirh Basu/CSE

The Siddis arrived in the Indian subcontinent as slaves, merchants, sailors, and soldiers. They were brought by Arab, Portuguese, and British traders. The community is thought to have arrived in India as early as the seventh century. The population increased significantly after the 16th century.

In Gujarat, they inhabit a village called Jambur in the heart of the Gir forest.Photo by Agnimirh Basu/CSE

The community is today found in Indian states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka and the Pakistani province of Sindh. The Centre classified them as Scheduled Tribes and a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group in 2003. 

