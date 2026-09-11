Africa moves closer to polio-free future as detections fall 33%, WHO says

Africa is making progress towards a polio-free future, with new data from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) African Region showing a 33 per cent decline in polio detections compared with 2024.

The region recorded 183 polio detections between January and July 2026, while 31 of its 47 countries reported fewer detections, according to WHO.

Five polio outbreaks — in Burundi, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, the Republic of Congo and Uganda — were also closed after intensified vaccination and surveillance efforts. WHO said independent assessments found that poliovirus type 2 transmission had been interrupted in the five countries.

The progress reflects wider vaccination coverage and stronger systems to detect and respond to outbreaks. But WHO has warned that the battle is not over.

Most detections in 2026 involved circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2, or cVDPV2. Of the 183 detections recorded between January and July, 133 were cVDPV2, while recent increases in types 1 and 3 remain a concern, WHO said.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can cause irreversible paralysis. There is no cure, but it can be prevented through safe and effective vaccination.

Vaccination and surveillance

Vaccination remains central to Africa’s polio eradication effort.

Between January and July 2026, 142 million children received at least one dose of polio vaccine across 17 African countries. WHO said 248 million vaccine doses were delivered during the period.

Polio campaigns are increasingly being combined with other health services. Children are being reached with measles and diphtheria vaccines, vitamin A supplementation, malaria services and interventions for neglected tropical diseases in key areas, WHO said.

Cross-border campaigns in the Lake Chad Basin have also helped neighbouring countries coordinate responses and reach children in communities where poliovirus transmission remains a concern.

WHO said digital tools are strengthening campaign management and surveillance. DIGIT health campaign management, initiated in Chad, is helping turn polio data into faster action, while the eSurv Companion application is now operational in 19 countries to support active disease surveillance.

The newly launched AFRO Geodatabase is also being used to improve polio decision-making and reach children who may otherwise be missed.

Laboratory capacity is expanding as well. WHO said 10 laboratories have been upgraded, including the laboratory in Maiduguri, Nigeria, which is now the African Region’s fifth Sanger-accredited laboratory. The upgrade is expected to enable faster detection and strengthen the global polio laboratory network.

More than 650,000 health workers were also paid digitally in 2026, including through mobile money, showing how digital systems can support large-scale health campaigns.

Risk remains

Africa was certified free of wild poliovirus in 2020. But vaccine-derived poliovirus continues to pose a risk, making high immunisation coverage, strong surveillance and rapid outbreak response essential.

WHO’s Polio Transition and Sustainability Framework for 2026-2035 aims to ensure that systems developed during the eradication campaign continue to strengthen national health systems.

The framework focuses on sustainable financing, routine immunisation, high-quality surveillance, laboratory capacity, emergency preparedness and strong national leadership.

WHO said the framework is intended to preserve the public health assets built through polio eradication and integrate surveillance, laboratory, workforce and emergency response capacities into national health systems.

The progress recorded in 2026 shows what coordinated action can achieve. But the continued detection of vaccine-derived poliovirus means Africa’s polio-free future will depend on sustained investment, rapid response and reaching every child with vaccination.