Africa now leading global solar growth: 2026 outlook report

The Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) said Africa is seeing the largest growth in the deployment of solar as a source of power in the world.

The continent, which until now suffered from extreme energy poverty, recorded a 26 per cent increase in its installed capacity in 2025, reaching 23.4 gigawatts from over 42,000 projects, according to the Africa Solar Outlook 2026 released January 14, 2026. Africa recorded the highest year-on-year growth rate of any global region, alongside China and the Middle East, and it outpaced both in relative terms, the report showed.

“Africa has long been perceived as a marginal solar market,” said John van Zuylen, chief executive of AFSIA. “The Africa Solar Outlook 2026 demonstrates that this perception no longer reflects reality. Solar is already far more widespread than previously believed, and Africa is now experiencing the fastest solar growth of any region worldwide.”

The continent is now commanding an estimated 3 per cent of the global solar segment, he noted, as improved storage is making solar viable across all the 54 countries.

Revealing Africa’s true solar footprint

Since 2019, AFSIA has applied a bottom-up methodology to track solar development across Africa, identifying projects individually across all segments. By the end of 2025, the association had documented more than 42,000 solar projects, representing 296 Gigawatt peak (GWp) of cumulative capacity, with 23.4 GWp operational — a 26 per cent increase in operating capacity compared to 2024.

According to van Zuylen, for the first time, the Africa Solar Outlook 2026 supplements this approach with top-down approach, also taking into account solar export data from China, compiled by energy think-tank Ember. As China accounts for roughly 90 per cent of global solar module exports, this dataset provides a robust proxy for estimating installed capacity that may not yet be formally documented.