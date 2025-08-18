Africa witnessing huge leap in solar energy use

The report predicted that this domination of the southern and northern parts of the continent is likely to be maintained going forward. “In 2025, new capacity that became operational predominantly came from southern Africa. While South Africa continues to invest massively in solar, other southern African countries are now jumping on the bandwagon and have rolled out significant solar capacities in 2025 alone. These include Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia.”

Senegal is almost an outlier in this Southern African group with 54 MWp new installed capacity identified in the year to date, the report noted. “In the northern part of the continent, the main push is expected to come from Algeria. After several years of inaction, the country has indeed decided to move forward with a whopping 3 GW initiative across 20 projects. These projects are at various stages of construction, and several are expected to be commissioned before the end of 2025.”

Growth amid global decline

Another remarkable trend is that African solar is on a strong growth trajectory, whereas other regions of the world are witnessing a slowdown of new solar installations, AFSIA highlighted.

SolarPower Europe recently reported that it expects a solar decline of 1.4 per cent this year, marking a negative annual growth for this first time since 2015. In the United States, Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) reports that solar installations have declined by seven per cent Year on Year and 43 per cent between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

Africa, however, keeps beating its own records year after year, after recovering from the pandemic. Updated AFSIA figures indicated that 2024 saw a 44 per cent increase in new installations, further building on the 22 per cent increase momentum from 2023.

The future holds even greater prospects as more than 10 GWp of capacity has been identified to be under construction. Utility-scale projects currently under construction account for 70 per cent, marking a solid rebound from the post-COVID years during which Commercial and Industrial was the predominant segment in African solar.

“This capacity under construction is also more spread across the continent. South Africa remains the most active African country, but hosts “only” 28 per cent of the current construction activity,” the report said. “Algeria, Egypt, Angola, Tunisia and Zambia are other hot spots for African solar and account for 75 per cent of all current solar construction activity together with South Africa.”

In addition to promoting the use of solar power in Africa, the Rwanda-based AFSIA organises networking opportunities for solar professionals and gives them access to the right information and the right network to expand their business and strengthen the solar industry across the continent.

Africa’s huge solar potential

Some 600 million Africans, about 53 per cent of the continent’s population, live without access to electricity, according to the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This is despite the fact that most parts of Africa enjoy over 3,000 hours of sunshine per year, making solar a viable power option for the continent.

In Africa, average daily solar irradiation ranges from 16 to 24 megajoules per square meter per day (MJ / sq m / day), depending on location. While the general range for most parts of Africa is 20-24 MJ / sq m / day, countries such as Botswana experience even higher values, exceeding 45 MJ / sq m / day.

It is this huge potential that the continent, which lags behind in terms of infrastructural development, is now taking advantage of. This thrust has been helped by the drop in the cost of solar products by about 90 per cent in the last decade.