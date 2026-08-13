Africans migrate for jobs mostly within the continent: Why regional skills partnerships are needed

In 2024, 25.1 million Africans were living in other countries on the continent. Labour migration has long been a defining feature of Africa’s economic landscape.

Migrant workers on the continent are concentrated in certain sectors: agricultural and manufacturing together absorb roughly a fifth of migrant labour. Most migrants hold medium-skilled jobs alongside high and low skilled occupations.

This sectoral concentration matters for the global skill partnership debate .

Global skill partnerships are agreements that link skills creation and skills mobility in a mutually beneficial way. Workers in countries of origin are trained in the skills that origin and destination countries need and are helped to go and work there legally. Destination countries fill labour shortages, origin countries gain skills and investment, and migrants get access to safer, more predictable pathways.

Yet, in practice, most of the partnerships involving destination countries outside the continent and African countries remain limited in scope and poorly attuned to the realities of mobility on the continent.

In Africa, the industries most reliant on migrant labour are regional and not highly formalised. They are not the high-income international corridors that most existing global skills partnerships are designed around. For example, while skills partnerships exist for skilled IT workers between Nigeria and Lithuania , most African migrant workers to other destinations on the continent work in manufacturing and agriculture .

As a researcher working on migration governance and labour mobility, I have followed how African governments and their partners have approached skills partnerships in practice. Drawing on my expertise, research fellowship , work on labour migration and mobility , and contributions to a recent mid-term assessment of the African Union’s Migration Policy Framework for Africa , I am of the view that mobility in Africa is already deeply regional , informal and often precarious.

I argue that what is missing is a skills and labour system that provides structure, recognition and protection. For skill partnerships to meet the needs of African countries, there should be a regional mobility track alongside the traditional domestic and international pathways.