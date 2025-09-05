Africa’s 2nd UN climate week uplifts continent’s climate priorities into global agenda

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Ethiopian government said that they are working to elevate Africa’s climate priorities into a global agenda during the ongoing second Climate Week of 2025 (CW2) in Addis Ababa.

CW2 from September 1-6, 2025 is part of the bi-annual Climate Change Week series organised by the United Nations. It will be followed by the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) that is set to take place from September 8 to September 10, 2025 at Addis Ababa. CW1 took place in Panama in May 2025.

The purpose of CW2, according to the organisers, is to highlight issues of finance in climate adaptation, enhance forest climate action, facilitate public–private finance dialogue, speed up agriculture climate action as well as to ensure multilevel and community-driven climate actions ahead of the ACS2 and upcoming COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

Strategic partnerships

The major focus of the Addis Ababa African climate summit is on Africa’s climate priorities and actions in the global arenas, including COP30, said Mensur Desse, lead executive officer, Ministry of Planning and Development.

The forthcoming ACS2 will serve as a step to design the continent’s long-term climate actions and mechanisms to tackle challenges related to climate change, instead of seeking promises from the international community.