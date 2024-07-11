AWF president urges African governments to take conservation as valid source of revenue

A

That is a good question. We worked with a group of Baka in Cameroon. We introduced them to sustainable cocoa farming techniques.

They have, as a group, improved their income from $5,000 to $25,000 and now to $50,000.



But we also know the risks that that come when some households have more income. So, we also need to educate them on how to make good decisions.

We want them to understand the decisions they need to make for themselves and for their families. That will help them improve their well-being and that of their families.

Most of them are now sending their kids to schools. They understand that they have to go to hospital when they are sick. They are also developing small businesses.