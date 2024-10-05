Chagos Archipelago sovereignty dispute being resolved is a step forward towards establishment of a Mauritian Marine Protected Area, says Vineetha Revi

On October 3, the United Kingdom stated that it would cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The islands are located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, where the UK has jointly operated the strategically important Diego Garcia military base with the United States.

The base on the largest island of Diego Garcia was built after the local people of the islands were forcibly removed. This has been the subject of controversy for several decades.

Down To Earth spoke to Chennai-based independent scholar Vineetha Revi on the development regarding the Chagos Archipelago.

Revi’s research interests are Indian foreign policy in South Asia, with a special focus on the island nations of Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius and the Seychelles, as well as India-UK Relations.

Excerpts:

Q. With the Chagos development, has the Sun finally set on the British Empire?

A. The UK decision to hand over the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius is a historic one no doubt. The Chagos Islands have often been pejoratively referred to as Britain’s Last Colony in Africa and the dispute has been ongoing for decades, appearing to be unyielding and intractable at several stages…so in that sense this feels momentous. As Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnath said, this move "completes the decolonisation of Mauritius". There is a perceptible decline to British soft power over the last decade. There are also now several accounts of strategies and pressure tactics pursued by the British Empire to hold on to power. Fervent anti-colonial sentiments in former British Colonies are also proving to be a challenge. Having said that, there are still several remaining British Overseas Territories, such as Anguilla, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar to mention just a few.

Q. For the benefit of our readers, can you recount the displacement of Chagossians?

A. Chagossians are predominantly descendants of indentured labourers who were brought onto the then-uninhabited islands to work on the coconut plantations under French Rule. When the Napoleonic Wars ended and the Treaty of Paris was signed in 1814, Mauritius, was ceded to Britain and it remained a British colony until it gained its independence in 1968. However, three years prior to granting Mauritius independence, the British decided to detach the islands from Mauritius and created the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT). This was primarily to accommodate the US request to establish a military base on one of the islands. The US requirements for a base were that it be strategically located, secluded and ideally uninhabited. Diego Garcia, the largest of the Chagos Islands, matched these criteria, except that there existed a local population who lived there at least eight generations and had even developed their own unique culture, with a distinct Chagossian Creole language and a type of music, recognised by UNESCO.