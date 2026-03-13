Closing the Chain: What Africa’s waste tyre systems require

Crucially, along with downstream impacts, advancing producer responsibility upstream is vital to influence the types of tyres entering the African market (majorly through importers). Tyre design and quality determine the duration a tyre can remain in use for, whether it can be retreaded and how easily it can be recycled. Encouraging the introduction of tyres into the African market that incorporate recycled materials such as recovered carbon black or crumb rubber, can help create stable demand for recycled outputs. Better-designed tyres therefore reduce waste generation while strengthening recycling systems.

To encourage this principle, companies placing tyres on the market above a defined threshold should be required to prepare mandatory waste-prevention plans. Such plans would compel large importers to actively examine how the tyres they introduce into the market can be made more durable, longer lasting and easier to recover at the end of their life. This can further be reinforced through eco-modulated financial contributions, where the fees paid by importers or producers are adjusted based on tyre performance. Tyres that are more durable, easier to retread or recycle, or incorporate higher shares of recycled materials can attract lower fees, while tyres with poorer recovery potential face higher charges.

Creating markets for recycled rubber

The second pillar of this system, creating markets for recycled rubber is just as important. Without sustained demand for recycled materials, collected tyres that get recycled can simply accumulate elsewhere in a different form.

One of the most effective ways to create such markets is through public procurement. Governments should mandate or incentivise the use of tyre-derived materials in public infrastructure projects such as roads, pavements and urban construction. When public agencies incorporate such materials in large projects, they automatically create a reliable outlet for recycled products along with demonstrating the technical performance of such products. In the long term, this is sure to encourage wider adoption of these products as well as reduce the inherent risk recyclers face in investing in recycling facilities that create them.

After this, financial and innovation support can further help emerging recycling industries take root. Recycling technologies and new product applications often face high initial costs and uncertain markets in their early stages. Targeted incentives, research funding and innovation grants can therefore play an important role in helping companies develop new applications for recycled rubber, diversify the range of products made from waste tyres and gradually strengthen downstream markets. Together, these measures can help ensure that waste tyres are not merely collected but absorbed into productive use across the economy.

Side by side, the two foundational pillars — regulatory and market measures — can help move tyre recycling from scattered initiatives to effectively functioning systems. Once these pillars are actively implemented, the continent’s growing tyre piles will no longer represent a waste problem but will instead become a recoverable resource that can be used to develop nations’ economies.