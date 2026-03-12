Cobalt mining in Democratic Republic of Congo polluting air and displacing communities: Report

The CMOC Group Limited, the world’s largest producer of cobalt, has caused serious environmental and public health damage in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a new report.

The company’s mining operations have polluted the air, violated national environmental laws, and displaced more than 12,000 people living near its facilities, it added.

The report, Toxic Transition: How the world's largest cobalt producer has allegedly poisoned communities for years focuses on the company’s operations at the Tenke Fungurume mine, particularly a massive copper-cobalt processing facility built in 2023. This plant, often referred to as the “30k plant,” is one of the largest cobalt processing complexes in the world. This plant has a daily processing capacity of 30,000 tons, allowing Tenke Fungurume Mining (TFM) to double its daily copper-cobalt ore processing capacity (from 27,000 tons to 57,000 tons).

The 30k plant is a few kilometers from thousands of homes in Fungurume town.

Mining impacts on health

Since 2023, local communities and civil society groups have reported severe health problems, including persistent nosebleeds, coughing up blood, respiratory illnesses, and pregnancy complications such as stillbirths. CMOC, through its subsidiary Tenke Fungurume Mining (TFM), has denied that its operations caused environmental pollution or health impacts.