Conflict and climate disasters fuelled 6.2 million displacements across Eastern Africa in 2025: Report

Eastern Africa recorded 6,227,072 internal displacements across nine countries in 2025, with conflict accounting for the majority while climate-related disasters, particularly floods, added significantly to displacement pressures, according to a new report published by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) on September 3, 2026.

The report, State of the Climate in Eastern Africa 2025 documented 639 distinct displacement events during the year. Conflict accounted for 4,730,816 displacements, or 76 per cent of the regional total, while disasters triggered another 1,496,256 movements, equivalent to 24 per cent.

The concentration of displacement was particularly severe in Sudan, South Sudan and Ethiopia. Sudan recorded 2,677,298 displaced people, representing about 43 per cent of the regional total, followed by South Sudan with 1,682,754 and Ethiopia with 1,085,752. Together, the three countries accounted for 87.5 per cent of all internal displacements recorded across the region in 2025.

Climate and weather-related disasters played a major role in the remaining displacement. Floods were responsible for 1,035,524 disaster-related displacements, or 69.2 per cent of all displacement caused by disasters. Flooding, landslides and other climate hazards repeatedly damaged homes, roads, bridges, water systems and other critical infrastructure, forcing communities to move from high-risk areas.

The displacement crisis was closely linked to the region’s highly variable climate in 2025.

The region’s climate in 2025 was influenced by major climate drivers, including the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) and tropical cyclones. These systems produced highly uneven rainfall. The March-May and June-September seasons brought significant wet spells to several areas, while the October-December season saw below-average rainfall across eastern Kenya, Somalia and southeastern Ethiopia.

Temperatures also remained persistently above average, making 2025 one of the warmest years recorded in Eastern Africa. The heat compounded risks to human health, agriculture, water availability and ecosystems, particularly in communities already affected by conflict and poverty.

Impacts across sectors