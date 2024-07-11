Double tragedy: Zimbabwe farmers affected by illegal mining and climate change

Smallholder farmers in rural Gwanda, a region in Zimbabwe that borders South Africa, have been affected by a double shock — a combination of heat, droughts and floods caused by climate change, and water contamination and damaged land caused by illegal, small-scale mining.

Droughts in Gwanda have significantly affected rural farmers and increased over the past 40 years . This has left many families impoverished after harvests failed . Illegal, small-scale mining for gold in Zimbabwe has resulted in deforestation, land degradation, water pollution, and loss of biodiversity in the area, making the problem worse.

Not all small-scale mining in Zimbabwe is illegal. Some artisanal miners have a valid mining claim, a licence to engage in mining activities on an allocated piece of land, and pay taxes to the local authorities and government . Illegal small-scale mining, on the other hand, is mining without permits in any area where the miners suspect that there is gold. There are an estimated 400,000 illegal, small-scale miners in Zimbabwe.

The combined impacts of increased droughts and illegal mining create a complex web of challenges for rural farmers. I am a researcher and development practitioner focusing on communities’ adaptation and transformation to climate change. My PhD thesis investigated how 40 years of these problems had affected the farmers, and what practices they came up with to adapt to both stressors at the same time.

I held group discussions in Gwanda, surveyed 80 farmers, and interviewed a group of elders who had lived and farmed in the area for more than 40 years. My research found that rural farmers in Gwanda had limited capacity to adapt to climate-related and illegal small-scale mining shocks. Poor governance of the natural environment in Gwanda is leading to food scarcity, and damage to water and land . It threatens to reverse development gains in these areas.

The problem

Families in Gwanda mainly survive on smallholder farming in the rainy season when crops grow. In the dry season, households survive by migrating to find work elsewhere, receiving remittances from relatives working outside Zimbabwe, by receiving food aid, and by vending.

They also rely on their own small businesses, harvesting mopane worms, homestead gardening, and dry planting of drought-resistant crops. Some farmers have bought smaller livestock like goats that can survive high temperatures and droughts.