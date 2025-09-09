Ethiopia’s mega dam has taken 14 years to build: What it means for the Nile’s 11 river states & why it’s so controversial
Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam, completed in 2025, promises to transform the nation into Africa's largest power exporter.
It can generate over 6,000 megawatts of electricity.
But it has sparked controversy among Nile river states, particularly Egypt and Sudan.
There are concerns over water rights and the absence of a binding agreement on reservoir filling, highlighting longstanding regional tensions.
In April 2011, Ethiopia of Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), on the Blue Nile river. The dam is expected to generate more than , effectively transforming Ethiopia into the continent’s largest .
The dam affects 11 countries, two downstream and nine upstream.
Addis Ababa completed construction of the in July 2025, mainly with funds sourced from Ethiopians at home and in the diaspora, with an official launch on . John Mukum Mbaku, who has the governance of the Nile’s waters, explains the dam’s potential for Ethiopia — and the controversies that have dogged it.
What are the simmering tensions around the official launch of the dam?
The dispute over the allocation and use of the Nile waters has been going on for . This has been exacerbated by climate change, and increased demand for food and water from .
The 11 countries that share the waters of the Nile have competing development priorities too. These include Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya.
Egypt and Sudan lie downstream. They receive the river’s waters only after it has passed through the nine upstream states.
Initially, the downstream states, particularly Egypt, opposed the construction of the dam, arguing that it was a to their water rights.
However, Ethiopia powered ahead with construction. Egypt and Sudan then to securing an agreement for filling and operating the dam.
The two downstream states had suggested that filling the dam should take about in order to protect their water supply. For domestic and political reasons, Addis Ababa prefered a filling period. In addition, Egypt and Sudan argued that filling the reservoir without a legally binding agreement would disregard their .
But with the dam now and due to be , the issue of a binding agreement for filling the dam’s reservoir is moot.
Egypt and Sudan’s political and diplomatic efforts highlight what they say is the illegality of operating the dam without a binding agreement. Despite the intervention of the African Union and the US government, as well as appeals by Egypt to the , the haven’t been able to secure a deal.
Part of the reason is that Egypt has insisted that any negotiations on water allocation begin with the rights granted to it under its .
Under this agreement, Egypt was granted 66 per cent of the Nile’s estimated average annual water flow of 84 billion cubic metres. Sudan got 22 per cent. The treaty ignores upstream countries’ legal claims to Nile waters, since 10 billion cubic metres were reserved for seepage and evaporation. Ethiopia’s highlands, for instance, supply of the water that flows into the Nile River.
Egypt continues to argue that Ethiopia’s dam is a threat to its water security and that, if necessary, it will take measures to protect what it refers to as its “” to Nile waters.
Egypt on the Nile for more than 90 per cent of its fresh water supplies. The country’s water needs have as its population has grown and its economy has expanded significantly.
However, Egypt and Sudan’s insistence on keeping their historical water shares cannot be considered equitable and reasonable. Additionally, Cairo doesn’t appear to be prioritising a water-use approach that acknowledges the of upstream states to the Nile’s waters.
Instead of improving and updating its water infrastructure, minimising wasteful irrigation practices and generally improving water use, Egypt has focused on that are putting significant on the region’s scarce water resources.
Sudan, which has been battling a since 2023, has about Ethiopia’s dam affecting the operations of its . This would make it to manage Khartoum’s development plans.
What makes agreement on the Nile so elusive?
The legal framework regulating the allocation of the Nile’s waters has been dominated by colonial-era agreements. These have been embraced by the two downstream states, Sudan and Egypt, but by the nine upstream ones.
Two of the most important of these agreements are the and the .
The 1959 treaty augmented the water allocations granted to Egypt and Sudan by the 1929 Anglo-Egyptian Treaty. These treaties also granted Egypt over any construction projects on the Nile or its tributaries.
The terms of these treaties, however, are only possible if the nine upstream riparian states any water from the Nile and its tributaries.
Most importantly, they make the water rights of the other Nile countries dependent on .
Ethiopia and other upstream states have long argued that they were to the colonial-era treaties and are, therefore, not bound by them.
What international principles guide water use across borders?
The pillars of international are:
(i) equitable and reasonable use
(ii) the obligation not to cause significant harm
(iii) the duty to cooperate.
International legal scholars have noted that the 1959 Nile Treaty stands in sharp contrast to these principles. It disregards the sovereign rights of other riparian countries to their of the Nile, and interferes with their development.
What does the dam promise for Ethiopians?
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a and . It is significant that construction was undertaken without reliance on financing from external actors, such as international financial institutions or major industrial countries.
The dam’s electricity output could potentially .
First, the electricity would provide a reliable source of energy for rural industrialisation, reducing deforestation by eliminating the need for households to cut down trees for firewood.
Second, it would reduce the pollution associated with burning wood, dung and other forms of for cooking and other activities.
Third, it would improve access to education, effectively providing light that enhances the ability of pupils to complete homework assignments and study at night. During hot seasons, the electricity generated could be used to cool classrooms, improving learning outcomes.
Finally, higher electricity output would boost internet connectivity in rural areas in Ethiopia, effectively boosting access to the outside world.
The dam could also with in Sudan and in Egypt — but only if the three countries work together.