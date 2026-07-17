First sighted in 2008, rare, orange-mouthed monkey is a new primate species from Africa

“We found that the same monkey had been seen and photographed in August 2018 in an area 35 km north of Kapale’s discoveries, but that the monkey had been misidentified in the patrol report and never announced at that time,” they said.

The Likweli belongs to the genus Colobus and was not much known by the local communities living in its proximity, in sharp contrast to the detailed knowledge of other primates these communities possessed.

The study said among local residents, only eight of the 52 surveyed localities bordering the new species’ range reported knowledge of the primate and could accurately describe it.

“In one interview, a hunter who had once opportunistically killed the monkey described it but could not give it a local name. Another hunter described the species’ strong odor. Eventually, the people of the Balanga ethnic group living in the buffer zone west of the Lomami River and bordering the species’ range gave Jean Pierre Kapale the vernacular name, Likweli,” the study noted.

It added that the Mituku local communities, who occupy the eastern limits of the range, referred to the species as kasaba nkoni, which means “the branch shaker.” The species was described as quiet and cryptic with a localised distribution. Several informants stated that its calls, reported mostly to be heard at dawn, resembled the roars of C. angolensis.

Comparative analysis of C. congoensis vocalisations also reveals structural similarities with C. satanas to the exclusion of other Colobus species, they said.

The mitochondrial and morphological data confirm the attribution of C. congoensis to the genus Colobus and reveal that it is the sister to Colobus satanas, from which it is geographically separated by more than 1,200 km, the scientists revealed.

With regards to the physical features, features, C. congoensis is distinguished from C. satanas and other Colobus species by its small size, a striking orange cream patch surrounding the mouth, philtrum, and portions of the inferior nasal alae on an otherwise black face, and a white perianal patch that is covered with fine white hairs in males and is glabrous (hair free) in females.

“It possesses a nearly entirely black face, save for a striking piebald pattern of bare pinkish-to-orange-cream skin around the mouth and philtrum,” the study said.

The scientists estimate the Likweli split from its sister species approximately 4.1 to 5.0 million years ago. “Using a calibration point on the African-Asian colobine split from a recently published set of curated primate fossil calibrations, the split between C. congoensis and C. satanas is estimated at 5.0 million years ago,” they observed.