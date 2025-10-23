Fish is good food and demand outstrips supply in Kenya: how to produce more and get it to market safely

Our research found that fish need to be farmed in a climate-smart way. This simply means that they’ll be able to withstand drought, floods and heatwaves.

Farming methods that work with nature are especially helpful as the climate changes. Fish farming can be combined with raising chickens or livestock so that waste from one helps the other. For example, animal manure can fertilise fish ponds, helping fish grow naturally. This makes the most of resources already on the farm.

Aquaculture and fisheries are part of the blue economy. Africa needs a thriving blue economy to put more food on people’s plates, reduce imported fish, create jobs, and protect the environment. Aquaculture also helps communities cope with extreme weather and improve their lives.

Africa’s aquaculture struggles to stay afloat

Africa’s aquaculture sector is the fastest growing in the world, but the continent is responsible for only two per cent of the world’s total aquaculture production.

Africa’s aquaculture industry is made up of many small-scale fish farmers who either catch or raise about 0.5kg to 10kg of fish per day and sell them at local markets. These farmers usually build and manage their own ponds in backyards or use community ponds. But they have limited resources and few modern technologies.