Fossil fuel wealth fails Africa’s development promise, says report

Decades of oil and gas extraction across Africa have deepened poverty, weakened economies and increased dependence on volatile global fuel markets instead of delivering broad-based development, according to a new report by Power Shift Africa and Oil Change International.

The report, Pipe Dreams: How Oil and Gas Fail to Deliver Economic Development in Africa, analysed evidence from 13 African oil- and gas-producing countries and concluded that fossil fuels have “not delivered sustained or inclusive economic development”, and instead contributed to economic vulnerability, inequality and debt dependence.

The findings came amid a fresh global energy shock triggered by the United States-Israeli war on Iran, which the report said has exposed Africa’s dependence on imported fuels despite the continent’s vast oil and gas reserves. Many African countries export crude oil while importing refined fuels such as diesel and gasoline, leaving them vulnerable to global price shocks.

In 2023, 57 per cent of oil products consumed in Africa were imported. Nigeria exported 97 per cent of its crude oil production, while importing nearly all refined fuel before the opening of the Dangote refinery. Angola exported 94 per cent of crude production, while importing most refined fuels. Ghana exported 91 per cent of crude oil and imported 96 per cent of refined fuels.

Oil and gas production by African countries, 2025