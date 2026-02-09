Future of Africa’s food security: Need investment in technology, data governance, institutional capacity

Boosting food security and productivity in Africa relies on the systematic use of current technologies, robust data governance and improved institutional capacity, according to a new report.

Africa has the potential to progress from merely adopting technology to leading in technological advancements, Moving the Technology Frontiers in African Agrifood Systems by AKADEMIYA2063, a pan-African non-profit research organisation. The shift could enable the continent to influence global strategies addressing climate change, food insecurity and sustainable development by strategically investing in science and digital infrastructure, noted the authors of the report launched during the Regional Strategic Analysis and Knowledge Support System Annual Conference from January 20-22, 2026.

The research examined the use of new technologies in Africa's agrifood industry, such as artificial intelligence, geospatial tools, biotechnology, mechanisation, irrigation systems, livestock advancements, insect-based production and aquaponics. The report highlighted opportunities for broader use of small-scale irrigation, water harvesting and resource-efficient technologies.

Insect farming, circular-economy solutions, aquaponics, organic-waste valorisation and integrated nutrient management reshaping resource-use and production systems can help in creating new economic opportunities, especially for youth and small enterprises, the findings showed.

Aquaponics, a specialised form of integrated agricultural aquaculture, combines fish farming with soilless crop production. This closed-loop system improves water-use efficiency, reduces reliance on chemical fertilisers and enables high-yield food production in resource-constrained environments. Research suggests aquaponics can strengthen rural livelihoods, provide affordable protein sources, and optimize the use of limited land and water.

However, the report emphasised that Africa’s agrifood future will be shaped not only by the technologies that exist, but by how effectively they are governed, financed, adapted, and embedded within inclusive institutions.

A first-of-its-kind "Untapped Potential Index (UPI)" identifies the African countries with the greatest opportunity to scale AI- and geospatial-enabled transformation in agrifood systems. South Africa and Botswana lead in AI and geospatial technology deployment within the agrifood sector, while Kenya, Egypt, Ghana and Mali are approaching readiness.

The analysis showed that three countries stand out with the highest UPI values — South Sudan, Niger and Zambia. These countries share a pattern of very high need, with large yield gaps and high hunger rates, decent readiness infrastructure, such as policies or good connectivity, but very low current adoption of AI and geospatial tools.

The report also introduced a new Agricultural Research and Development System Capacity Index, which seeks to measure not just spending on research but the extent to which investments translate into scientific capacity and outcomes.

An application of the index to selected West African countries highlighted significant progress in Ghana, driven by a high share of PhD-qualified researchers, sustained growth in research intensity and increased investment per researcher.

The report released at a pivotal moment, following the entry into force of the Kampala Declaration on January 1, 2026. Together with the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme Strategy and Action Plan (2026-2035), the declaration sets ambitious targets for agrifood output, value addition and trade.

To support innovation-driven transformation under the Kampala agenda, the report outlined five strategic priorities for the coming decade: Strengthening innovation ecosystems, promoting inclusive technology dissemination, expanding digital infrastructure, prioritising climate adaptation, and improving governance.