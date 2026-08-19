Africa

Governments shouldn’t rely on AI to decide who gets a social grant: Inside a South African court case

The case calls for immense caution when using automated digital decision-making processes
Governments shouldn’t rely on AI to decide who gets a social grant: inside a South African court case
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World
Africa
South Africa
machine learning
Court cases
AI governance
Social grants
automated digital decision-making
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