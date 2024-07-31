Green energy for all: Zimbabwe will need a new social contract to roll out projects like solar power

Another participant asked why the community was suffering in poverty and living without clean, basic energy when Zimbabwe is a mineral rich country and these minerals could be sold by the state to cover the costs of energy for all.

Participants also lamented being voiceless in the political process and decision-making. When asked whether the sustainable development goal was achievable, one participant said: “If there is a transparent leadership which is not corrupt.” Others said that fuelwood remained the only reliable source of energy because it was always available and not affected by regular power cuts.

What did you conclude?

Sustainable development means different things to people in different settings. It has been criticised for not being community driven or controlled, and for placing emphasis on the individual. The rural citizens we interviewed described sustainable development as “a fraud” for addressing problems superficially without overturning the status quo of inequality and poverty.

Ubuntu (ism) could shape sustainable energy development if it prioritised energy for all. Without an ubuntu-centric approach, private renewable energy companies provide energy only for individuals who can afford to pay for it. This prioritises profit over community wellbeing.

What needs to change?

A social contract is needed: New ways of doing, thinking and organising the transition to renewable energy are needed. A social contract between government, the international community and organisations, labour, business and citizens would be useful. This social contract should be based on ubuntu, instead of privately sold energy.

A social contract would address the failure of the elite and the government to care for rural people and provide them with clean energy, even if they could not afford it. Under an ubuntu-informed social contract, if the government did not provide a free energy cushion for those most in need, it would be seen as bringing shame upon itself.

Appropriation of power: Renewable energy, particularly solar power, must be delivered by a responsible government which should see to it that its citizens have access to clean and affordable energy. As ubuntu and corruption are incompatible, the government needs to implement ubuntu as public policy.

The private sector should not be in charge of the transition to renewable energy. In Zimbabwe, private power producers’ interests are protected. They are given financial guarantees and guaranteed tariffs by the government before they invest the money to build solar plants. Impoverished energy consumers are left at the mercy of the market and may have to pay unaffordable energy rates.

Production: The more local level solar systems there are that can feed energy back into the grid, the easier it will be to set up virtual power plants. These are not huge solar plants that cost hundreds of millions of US dollars to build. A virtual power plant is a collection of energy “prosumers” (electricity consumers who produce some of their own energy that they can feed into the national grid).

The virtual power plants need to be set up on the basis of non-profit, ubuntu-centred values where sharing energy is the main goal. This will create a sense of togetherness, cooperative participation, mutual aid and action for another’s sake.