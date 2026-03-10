How climate change is redrawing Tanzania’s disease map

Heavy rain had fallen all night, hammering rusted iron sheets and turning the narrow footpaths of Sonjo village in Ifakara district into streams of murky water. By morning, the low-lying floodplain was already submerged.

Inside a small two-bedroom house built of burnt clay bricks, eight-year-old Hassan Msumi lay on a tattered mattress, struggling to breathe. His chest heaved in short, laboured bursts. Each cough rattled through the dim room.

His mother, Asha, knelt beside him, pressing a damp cloth to his forehead while listening to the murky floodwater slosh against the doorstep. Outside, the entire neighbourhood was already engulfed in water.

“His cough started during the night while the rain was falling,” Asha said. “It always happens after these floods. First the cough, then fever, then we must run to the clinic.

Her house sits at the lowest ebb of the Kilombero River floodplain — a snaking ribbon of muddy water that winds through the vast Kilombero Valley before feeding into the mighty Rufiji River basin. During heavy downpours, the river swells quickly, pushing water back into settlements built along its banks.

For families like Asha’s, flooding is a seasonal certainty and, increasingly, a health crisis.

Across Tanzania, scientists and health experts say climate change is reshaping the country’s disease patterns. Warmer temperatures, erratic rainfall and longer humid seasons are creating ideal conditions for viruses, bacteria and disease-carrying insects to thrive.

The changing weather patterns are already triggering a surge in respiratory infections after floods, alongside outbreaks of dengue fever, cholera and malaria — even in regions that once rarely experienced such diseases.

In late February, Tanzania’s health authorities urged the public to exercise caution as cases of respiratory infections, including influenza and COVID-19, began rising alongside mosquito-borne dengue fever.

Grace Magembe, the country’s Chief Medical Officer, warned that these shifting patterns are already affecting public health, reflecting a global trend where respiratory infections often intensify during colder or wetter months.

“Surveillance data shows that every year between November and April we see an increase in severe influenza and COVID-19, both in Tanzania and globally,” she said.

Respiratory viruses such as influenza and COVID-19 spread through microscopic droplets expelled when infected people cough or sneeze. Scientists say high humidity can allow these viruses to survive longer in the air or on surfaces, increasing the risk of transmission in crowded communities.

The symptoms, officials say, include high fever, coughing, headaches, body aches, a runny nose, throat irritation and fatigue.

A wider problem

In Tanzania, the situation is further complicated by overlapping disease threats.

The rainy season does not only encourage respiratory infections; it also fuels mosquito breeding and contaminates water sources, creating fertile ground for vector-borne and water-borne diseases.