Kenya moves into advanced phase of renewable energy integration: IEA report

Kenya is a leader in expanding electricity access among East African countries, increasing the rate from 37 per cent in 2013 to 79 per cent in 2025.

At the same time, the country has successfully harnessed its abundant renewable resources, with nearly 90 per cent of its electricity generation now coming from clean energy sources.

Kenya’s installed power generation capacity exceeds 3.5 gigawatts (GW), largely dominated by renewables. In 2025, geothermal accounted for 26 per cent of capacity, followed by hydro (24 per cent), solar (12 per cent) and wind (12 per cent), and the remaining 26 per cent comes from thermal sources.

Over the past decade, the addition of roughly 750 megawatts (MW) of geothermal capacity, alongside growth in solar and wind power, has reinforced the country’s hydropower base and diversified its energy mix.

Despite these achievements, the increasing share of VRE, primarily solar and wind has introduced new challenges related to grid stability, reliability, and resilience. These sources are inherently variable, meaning their output fluctuates depending on weather conditions, which complicates power system operations.

The IEA categorises VRE integration into six phases, each reflecting the level of impact on the power system. Kenya is currently in Phase 3, where renewable energy begins to significantly influence system operations. At this stage, the focus shifts from simply adding capacity to ensuring the system remains stable, reliable, and affordable. In 2024, VRE accounted for about 19 per cent of Kenya’s total electricity generation, including roughly 4 per cent from solar PV and 14 per cent from wind.

The report emphasises that expanding renewable capacity alone will not be enough to meet future energy needs. Kenya must transform its market design, regulatory structures, and operational practices. This includes improving forecasting systems, strengthening grid management, and enhancing the flexibility of the power system to respond to rapid changes in supply.

The report identifies three main pillars for successfully integrating VRE in Kenya.

The first pillar is open access, which involves allowing more participants, including private players, to access transmission and distribution networks. This can increase competition, attract investment, and improve efficiency in the power sector.

The second pillar is flexibility and storage, which are essential for balancing fluctuations in renewable generation. Technologies such as battery storage, flexible generation, and demand response systems can help stabilise the grid.

The third pillar is the development of ancillary services, such as frequency control and reserve capacity, which ensure the system remains secure even when renewable output varies.

Overall, Kenya’s next phase of energy development will depend not just on adding more capacity, but on building a more adaptable and resilient power system.