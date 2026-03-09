Kenya’s latest carbon credit crackdown reveals questionable practices, players’ sneaky ways

The recent abrupt collapse and closure of KOKO Networks in Kenya for failure to meet new tougher regulatory hurdles sent profound shockwaves through the carbon credit and clean-tech sectors.

The shutdown of KOKO Networks, a popular climate- and venture-backed technology company and bioethanol fuel provider operating in East Africa and India, not only exposed the extreme vulnerability of carbon-financed projects to policy changes but also malpractices by major players in the market.

KOKO Networks closed shop after being in operation for 11 years in Kenya, after it was denied a required Letter of Authorization from the Kenyan government, primarily due to a dispute over the volume of carbon credits the company intended to sell internationally, which the government believed would monopolise the country’s carbon market quota. The refusal to grant this authorisation, needed to trade in high-value compliance markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, led to the company’s collapse and entry into administration.

KOKO’s imminent collapse

KOKO Networks is reportedly on the brink of bankruptcy due to the dispute with Kenya and its current financial standing might have far-reaching implications on its other operations, especially in Rwanda and India.

Analysts believe that despite presenting a genuinely inspiring story as one of the most impact-driven technology companies in East Africa, supporting millions of low-income households to transition from charcoal and kerosene to environment-friendly bioethanol at highly subsidised prices before recovering the losses through the sale of carbon credits, KOKO was thriving on inflated carbon credit claims.

Tom Price, a climate and energy policy specialist familiar with KOKO Networks operations, described the collapse of KOKO Networks as a silver lining for carbon market integrity, lauding the Kenyan government for exposing the malpractice that had been going on for close to a decade.

“KOKO was a technical marvel with world-class operators. They built a clean-fuel ATM network that delivered real value to over 1.3 million Kenyan low-income homes. But beneath the branding was a fatal flaw; a business model built on inflated carbon credit claims. So, the Government of Kenya did its job exactly right, ensuring that their carbon credit ‘exports’ will be the same high quality as their tea and coffee,” said Price.

Price further said: “KOKO was a marvel of technology and branding. The operations and team were world-class. The stoves worked, and the fuel was clean. But as they told the Harvard Business Review, they chose to subsidise their fuel by 25-40 per cent, and their stoves by 85 per cent, and banked on selling what turned out to be an inflated number of carbon credits to make up the difference.”

Seemingly, KOKO Networks’ failure wasn’t a warning against clean tech but against misleading investors and regulators in hopes of a big payout.

Lack of transparency

Moses Kemibaro, a sales and marketing specialist with an interest in energy-related technologies, said KOKO Networks looked like a great model, keen on reducing charcoal use, mitigating against deforestation and lowering household emissions with informal settlements. But he questioned the transparency as well as the integrity of its business model.