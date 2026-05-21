Kenya’s reptile trade expands rapidly, with exports crossing 87,000 animals, finds study

Kenya’s exports of live reptiles have increased more than tenfold between 2013 and 2023, raising fresh concerns over wildlife conservation, animal welfare and disease risks, according to a new scientific study examining the country’s wildlife trade after the introduction of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act (WCMA) in 2013.

The study analysed export data submitted under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) between 2013 and 2023. Researchers found that more than 870,000 live CITES-listed animals were exported from Kenya during the period, with reptiles accounting for the overwhelming majority of the trade. Sauria (lizards and chameleons) accounted for 60.8 per cent of all live-animal export records, followed by Testudines (tortoises), which comprised 26.3 per cent of records.

The study shows that exports of live reptiles rose more than tenfold over the decade, increasing from 8,551 animals in 2013 to 86,330 in 2023, highlighting the rapid expansion of Kenya’s captive-bred wildlife trade.

Kenya has long played multiple roles in the global wildlife trade network, functioning as a source country, consumer market and regional transit hub linking African wildlife to international markets. The country exports reptiles such as tortoises and crocodiles, as well as crocodile skins and meat.

According to the study, reptiles represented 81 per cent of all export records, followed by birds at 15 per cent and mammals at 4 per cent.

The study found that 93 per cent of exports were for commercial purposes. Major importing countries included the United States, Germany, Spain, Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. Overall, Kenya exported wildlife to at least 43 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and South America, highlighting its growing role in the global exotic pet trade.

Researchers warned that the expanding trade poses serious conservation risks. Around 77 per cent of exported species have declining or unknown wild population trends. Seven exported species are internationally threatened, including the Critically Endangered pancake tortoise, which is highly valued in the exotic pet market.

The report also highlighted discrepancies between exporter and importer records under the CITES system, particularly involving leopard tortoises. In addition, researchers raised concerns over poor animal welfare standards and biosecurity risks at captive-breeding facilities, warning that reptiles can carry Salmonella and other zoonotic pathogens that may threaten public health.

The findings are expected to inform ongoing policy discussions surrounding Kenya’s proposed Wildlife Conservation and Management Bill, 2025, which is currently under public consultation.