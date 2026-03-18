Maasai displacement fears grow as Tanzania moves to reshape Ngorongoro

At dusk, bats slip quietly into a house in Msomera village — a house that was never truly lived in. Hanging from the rafters of a three-bedroom home built under a government relocation scheme, they fill a silence where a family was meant to be. There are no cooking fires, no cattle bells, no voices.

The house had been allocated to an elderly Maasai patriarch and his extended family of 18, who once lived in a traditional enkang in the Ngorongoro plains. He stayed only a few nights.

“A Maasai man is not meant to live in such a confined space — cut off from his cattle and his way of life,” he told fellow villagers before leaving. Now, only the bats remain.

A relocation that does not fit

Msomera, in Handeni district of Tanga region, has become central to a controversial government plan to relocate Maasai pastoralists from the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA).

Officials claim the move is needed to protect fragile ecosystems and reduce pressure on a globally significant landscape. But many Maasai see it as a steady loss of land rights and identity.

Two presidential commissions of inquiry, whose recommendations were submitted to President Samia Suluhu Hassan in March 2026, could reshape Ngorongoro’s future. Though the reports have not been made public, they are widely understood to propose ending the long-standing system that allows people and wildlife to coexist since 1959.

If implemented, the changes could lead to large-scale displacement.

“We are used to living with wild animals. They want to take away our land as if we were never part of it,” said Maasai pastoralist Valerian Esuvat in Ngorongoro.

Promises and problems

The relocation programme has been described as voluntary, offering housing, land and access to services around 600 kilometres away. On paper, the offer appears substantial. In practice, it has faced significant criticism.

A presidential commission identified concerns including limited community consultation, weak legal safeguards and a process shaped more by persuasion than fully informed consent.

Housing has emerged as a major issue. Families used to large, open homesteads have been given standard single houses — a model many say does not reflect Maasai culture, particularly for polygamous households.

“It is culturally insulting and totally unacceptable to put an extended family in a single home,” said Esuvat.

For the Maasai, an enkang — or boma — is a social system, linking homes, livestock and community life, not just a structure.