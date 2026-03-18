Maasai displacement fears grow as Tanzania moves to reshape Ngorongoro

Relocation plan aims to move Maasai communities from Ngorongoro Conservation Area
Government says move will protect ecosystems, but critics warn of forced displacement
New settlements criticised as culturally unsuitable and poorly resourced
Rights groups raise concerns over lack of genuine consent and reduced local services
Debate intensifies over conservation, tourism and Indigenous land rights
At dusk, bats slip quietly into a house in Msomera village — a house that was never truly lived in. Hanging from the rafters of a three-bedroom home built under a government relocation scheme, they fill a silence where a family was meant to be. There are no cooking fires, no cattle bells, no voices.
The house had been allocated to an elderly Maasai patriarch and his extended family of 18, who once lived in a traditional enkang in the Ngorongoro plains. He stayed only a few nights.
“A Maasai man is not meant to live in such a confined space — cut off from his cattle and his way of life,” he told fellow villagers before leaving. Now, only the bats remain.
Msomera, in Handeni district of Tanga region, has become central to a controversial government plan to relocate Maasai pastoralists from the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA).
Officials claim the move is needed to protect fragile ecosystems and reduce pressure on a globally significant landscape. But many Maasai see it as a steady loss of land rights and identity.
Two presidential commissions of inquiry, whose recommendations were submitted to President Samia Suluhu Hassan in March 2026, could reshape Ngorongoro’s future. Though the reports have not been made public, they are widely understood to propose ending the long-standing system that allows people and wildlife to coexist since 1959.
If implemented, the changes could lead to large-scale displacement.
“We are used to living with wild animals. They want to take away our land as if we were never part of it,” said Maasai pastoralist Valerian Esuvat in Ngorongoro.
The relocation programme has been described as voluntary, offering housing, land and access to services around 600 kilometres away. On paper, the offer appears substantial. In practice, it has faced significant criticism.
A presidential commission identified concerns including limited community consultation, weak legal safeguards and a process shaped more by persuasion than fully informed consent.
Housing has emerged as a major issue. Families used to large, open homesteads have been given standard single houses — a model many say does not reflect Maasai culture, particularly for polygamous households.
“It is culturally insulting and totally unacceptable to put an extended family in a single home,” said Esuvat.
For the Maasai, an enkang — or boma — is a social system, linking homes, livestock and community life, not just a structure.
Ngorongoro’s plains, though under pressure, have long supported pastoralism through seasonal grazing. Msomera is drier, with less reliable pasture and water.
“The grass here dries too quickly,” said pastoralist Andrea Lekutuk.
For many, relocation has meant shrinking herds, tensions with host communities over land and delays in promised services.
The effects are being felt not only economically but culturally, as livestock remain central to Maasai identity and food security.
At the heart of the controversy is whether the relocation is truly voluntary.
The government insists that it is. Critics, however, point to signs of pressure — both direct and indirect — on residents to leave Ngorongoro.
Human rights groups say basic services in the area have declined, with concerns over health, education and access to water. The Oakland Institute, an international policy think tank, has been among the most vocal critics.
“The commissions’ recommendations are based on outright lies about the environmental impacts of the Maasai, while ignoring the real damage caused by rapid tourism expansion,” a Maasai elder said in a statement cited by the institute in March 2026.
The institute warned that the process amounts to coercion.
“To pressure residents to leave, the government has reduced access to medical, education and water services while restricting grazing land,” the statement said. “Mass mobilisations by the Maasai show that people are not leaving willingly.”
In a separate statement, the institute’s Executive Director, Anuradha Mittal, criticised the findings.
“These findings reflect an expansion of fortress conservation that threatens Indigenous livelihoods in pursuit of tourism revenues that have not benefited local communities,” she said.
For decades, Maasai communities have lived alongside wildlife in Ngorongoro, practising pastoralism that some researchers say supports biodiversity.
Emmanuel Kwayu, a conservation scientist at the University of Dar es Salaam, said the conflict highlights a deeper misunderstanding.
“Pastoral systems like those of the Maasai are highly adaptive and have evolved over centuries,” he said. “They are not inherently destructive.”
He warned that excluding communities could damage both social and ecological systems, stressing that any relocation must follow the principle of Free, Prior and Informed Consent.
Ngorongoro is one of Africa’s most visited conservation areas, generating significant tourism revenue.
Critics argue that this economic value is driving policies that prioritise wildlife and tourism over local communities. The government rejects this, saying conservation and development can go hand in hand.
President Samia has described Ngorongoro as a global treasure that must be protected.
But many Maasai say they see little benefit from tourism.
The proposed changes could dismantle a model in place since 1959, which allowed human and wildlife coexistence. “It is a profound shift — from coexistence to exclusion,” said Kwayu.
Plans to remove what are termed “non-conservation activities” would effectively exclude pastoralism. “If we are not allowed to live with our cattle, then we are no longer Maasai,” said Esuvat.
Opposition has been strong. In August 2024, more than 40,000 people protested in Ngorongoro, in one of the largest Indigenous demonstrations in Tanzania’s recent history.
Families are now facing difficult choices. Some have moved, others have stayed, and many remain uncertain.
In Msomera, rows of identical houses stand only partly occupied. Some are locked. Others abandoned.
The commissions acknowledged shortcomings in the relocation process, including the need for better consultation and culturally appropriate housing. But they continue to support reducing human presence in Ngorongoro.
President Samia has said the government will act on the findings while addressing past mistakes.
“We carried out this exercise with good intentions, but we made mistakes in some areas,” she said.
Experts say the future lies in rethinking conservation. “Conservation must move beyond exclusionary models,” said Kwayu, pointing to community-led approaches as a way forward.