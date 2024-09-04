Mpox could spread into conflict zones in east Africa – how to manage the response

Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda are some of the east African countries that have reported cases of mpox – a viral infectious disease – in the latest outbreak which started in the Democratic Republic of Congo in January 2023. The outbreak was declared a public health emergency of international concern by Africa Centres for Disease Control and the World Health Organization in August 2024.

There is a danger of the virus spreading further afield. The most vulnerable are countries in east Africa and the Horn that are at war or have recently faced serious conflicts.

Past – or ongoing – conflicts have devastated healthcare systems. Armed conflicts affect the entire spectrum of healthcare. This includes health promotion, prevention, testing, diagnosis, linkage, treatment, and follow up.

For example, in Sudan, where conflict has raged for more than a year, 70% of health facilities have been closed . What’s left of the health system is plagued by armed attacks, power outages and shortages of medical supplies and personnel.

Another country in east Africa that’s endured conflict for decades is Somalia, with devastating consequences for healthcare. It has one of the lowest coverage rates for childhood immunisation in the world.

Ethiopia is another country in the sub-region that has faced recent conflict. This is the healthcare system we have studied.

Our research focus is public health, including the negative impacts of conflict on health outcomes. We mapped the repercussions of the war in Tigray region of Ethiopia which started in 2020. Our main findings were that medical and humanitarian services were in a state of siege. There was also evidence of a rise in illnesses.

We concluded from our research that the war had left a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, including a collapse of the healthcare system.

Insights from this as well other research we have done in the region show clearly that armed conflict and the recent mpox outbreak make a deadly mix. And that particular steps need to be taken to manage the spread of the disease in these environments. These include collaboration with local communities and humanitarian organisations to facilitate vaccination drives. They also include engaging with military and security personnel for passage and access.

Finally, it’s important to factor in vaccinations for people in transit and those crossing borders, as well as refugees and people living in internally displaced camps.

What we can learn from the Tigray crisis

The civil war in Tigray that lasted from November 2020 to November 2022 involved the federal government of Ethiopia imposing a blockade on the entire region.

This caused a collapse of the entire healthcare system – and a humanitarian crisis.

Our research, published in 2021, found evidence of forced displacement of two million people, deliberate damage of 70%-80% of health facilities, targeted attacks on health workers, and rape of women and girls.