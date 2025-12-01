New Peru blight-resistant potato variety to be adapted in East Africa

Thiago Mendes, a researcher in the development team and part of an East African network of plant breeders, is working with Kenyan collaborators to ensure smooth adaptation of the new varieties, a Crop Trust representative told Down To Earth.

The project will be largely implemented in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Egypt, Algeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Malawi.

According to the National Potato Council of Kenya, late blight in potatoes can cause yield losses of up to 80 per cent — a severe economic blow to farmers, given that potato is the second-most consumed crop in Kenya after maize.

In the East African highlands, an estimated 2.5 million smallholder farmers depend on potato as both a cash and as a subsistence crop. In Kenya and Uganda, over 1 million smallholder farmers grow potatoes, and losses due to late blight can account for up to 70 per cent of their harvest. In Uganda alone, the losses due to the disease are known to cost more than $129 million annually, according to CIP.

The variety called CIP-Asiryq, derived from Solanum cajamarquense, a wild relative of the potato conserved in the CIP genebank, will potentially save farmers around the world $3-10 billion in annual losses.

It requires fewer fungicide sprays, cooks 25 per cet faster than Peru’s popular Yungay variety, and “shows strong potential for both table and processing markets”, the CIP representative added.