Rapid urbanisation puts pressure on housing and services in South Sudan, says World Bank report

According to the report, South Sudan remains one of the least urbanised countries in the world, with around 22 per cent of its population living in towns or cities, yet cities are expanding rapidly. Since the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, the urban population has grown by more than 590,000 people, driven by natural population growth, conflict-induced displacement, climate shocks, refugee and returnee movements, and economic migration.

The document warns that much of this growth has occurred without adequate planning, placing increasing pressure on infrastructure, public services, and local institutions.

Cities such as Juba, Wau, Malakal, and Bentiu-Rubkona have become both places of refuge and centres of vulnerability, absorbing large numbers of internally displaced persons and migrants despite limited infrastructure and institutional capacity.

Overall, urban areas often lack the basic infrastructure—such as reliable transport, electricity, water, and communications—that typically supports productive clustering of businesses and service.

Climate change is intensifying these challenges. Flooding remains the most significant urban hazard, affecting much of the country between 2019 and 2022 and displacing hundreds of thousands of people. Many urban settlements are located in flood-prone areas, while unplanned expansion and inadequate drainage systems have increased exposure to disaster risks. Rising temperatures are also creating growing concerns, particularly in informal settlements where access to water, electricity, and green spaces is limited. Droughts further aggravate urban poverty by disrupting agricultural production, increasing food prices, and driving additional migration into cities.

Urban infrastructure and public services have struggled to keep pace with population growth. Access to clean water, sanitation, electricity, healthcare, education, roads, and waste management remains limited, particularly in informal settlements and expanding urban fringes. Service delivery often depends on humanitarian organisations, NGOs, churches, and private providers, while networked utilities remain scarce outside parts of the capital, Juba. Poor transport links, unreliable internet access, and weak digital infrastructure further constrain economic development and public service delivery.

The analysis also highlights the dominance of informal economic activities, weak land governance, and limited employment opportunities, especially for women and youth. Overlapping land systems, tenure insecurity, and governance challenges hinder investment and urban planning.

To address these issues, the report recommends a phased, performance-based approach that focuses resources on priority cities, strengthens local government capacity, improves disaster risk management, and transforms cities into engines of recovery, resilience, and inclusive growth.