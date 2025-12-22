South Africa’s insect labs have answers to the future of food security

“If I could, I would probably eat them every day. I used to have 50 grams of cricket powder daily, as a topping on my smoothie.”

This was not a thought-out answer but a quick reaction from Frederich Hennecke, a young Control Technical Assistant at the Department of Zoology and Entomology, University of Pretoria (UP), South Africa. On a recent field visit to the department’s insect rearing facilities, Hennecke emerged as both researcher and practitioner. Along with a team of entomologists and food scientists, he is exploring a question that is increasingly urgent in a warming world that faces food insecurity: Could insects help feed our future generations?

Ancient African protein

The idea of eating insects may sound novel to urban consumers, but it goes way back millions of years. Just 40 km from UP, at the Sterkfontein caves and Swartkrans, sites famous for the discovery of some of the earliest human fossils, researchers have found evidence of insect consumption dating back 3.6 million years. These early hominids show high levels of C4 dietary carbon, pointing to significant protein intake, most likely from termites.

Modern chimpanzees still feed on termites, and the nutritional logic is compelling. One hundred grams of termites provides around 75 per cent more calories than the same quantity of rump steak. Today, more than 2,000 insect species are consumed worldwide as food, feed and even medicine. Africa alone accounts for nearly 500 of these species. “Edible insects in Africa are mainly collected from the wild for household consumption and informal trade,” explains Abdullahi Ahmed Yusuf, Humboldt Ambassador Scientist in South Africa and mentor to Hennecke.