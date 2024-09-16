State of Africa’s Environment: Violence over water resources increased by 34% during 2022-23

In an overview research paper published by the Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews in May 2023, the lead author Li Xu of the Global Institute for Water Security, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada, wrote, “Water-migration nexus represents one of the complex interactions between water and humans. Human settlements are highly dependent on water availability as water plays a crucial role in social welfare that directly relates to food and life quality. When water conditions are significantly altered that threaten people's livelihoods, effective adaptation is required to maintain harmonious human and water relations. Migration may be viewed as an effective way or an opportunity for people to adapt to the threatened water systems as it allows people to diversify their income and build resilience.”