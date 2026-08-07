Study shows disproportionate burden of water fetching on girls in Ghana

A new study examined the gendered patterns of children's participation in household water fetching in Ghana and found the practice still heavily gendered, placing a higher burden on girls than boys.

The study published in Water Policy , July 20, 2026 examined whether children fetch water at home, the reasons for their participation or non-participation, and their views on whether this responsibility should be shared between boys and girls.

The results revealed that a higher percentage of girls (63.1 per cent) fetched water at home compared to boys (51.2 per cent).

The researchers applied Gender Role Theory (GRT) as an interpretive lens and used a sample of 5,024 children aged 8-17 years.

The qualitative findings indicated that several factors prevented some children, especially boys, from fetching water. The reasons included limited access to household water facilities, parental reliance on vendors, health-related constraints, and entrenched socio-cultural beliefs that frame water fetching as a female responsibility.

Significant variations in socio-economic status were evident in the findings. Households that purchased water from vendors or relied on adults and domestic workers showed lower child involvement, reflecting how wealthier families are able to substitute children's labour. Conversely, poorer households remained heavily dependent on girls for water collection.