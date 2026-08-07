Study shows disproportionate burden of water fetching on girls in Ghana

A new study examined the gendered patterns of children's participation in household water fetching in Ghana and found the practice still heavily gendered, placing a higher burden on girls than boys.
The study published in , July 20, 2026 examined whether children fetch water at home, the reasons for their participation or non-participation, and their views on whether this responsibility should be shared between boys and girls.
The results revealed that a higher percentage of girls (63.1 per cent) fetched water at home compared to boys (51.2 per cent).
The researchers applied Gender Role Theory (GRT) as an interpretive lens and used a sample of 5,024 children aged 8-17 years.
The qualitative findings indicated that several factors prevented some children, especially boys, from fetching water. The reasons included limited access to household water facilities, parental reliance on vendors, health-related constraints, and entrenched socio-cultural beliefs that frame water fetching as a female responsibility.
Significant variations in socio-economic status were evident in the findings. Households that purchased water from vendors or relied on adults and domestic workers showed lower child involvement, reflecting how wealthier families are able to substitute children's labour. Conversely, poorer households remained heavily dependent on girls for water collection.
The study also showed that infrastructure mediates children's participation in water fetching. Households with taps, tanks, or boreholes reduced children's involvement, demonstrating the transformative role of water infrastructure.
In rural and peri-urban communities with inadequate piped water infrastructure, children are integral to ensuring water availability for drinking, cooking, washing, and other domestic activities.
Thus, “infrastructural investment acts as an equaliser by reducing reliance on cultural norms to dictate household labour,” the study said.
Children's views on the division of domestic labour, specifically concerning water fetching, were mixed. While many children advocated for equal participation, cultural norms and peer pressure continue to discourage boys from taking on this task.
Deeply rooted gender norms in some communities discourage boys from fetching water, as it is often viewed as a "female duty."
A 15-year-old boy who was interviewed had the following to say:
The findings underscored the persistence of gendered divisions of labour in children's domestic responsibilities, reinforcing broader patterns of inequality.
Encouragingly, the study found that shifting perceptions among children — especially girls advocating for shared water fetching responsibilities — were influenced by equality principles learned from schools and the media. This reflects eroding gender norms, though boys continue to resist due to peer and parental reinforcement of traditional masculinity.
Integrative approaches that combine infrastructure development, education, and cultural transformation are necessary to address the deep-rooted gender inequalities embedded in domestic labour practices.
A team of Ghanaian researchers led by Sylvester Kyei-Gyamfi and affiliated with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ghana, conducted the study.