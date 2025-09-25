Sustainable water management urgently needed in Senegal river basin to address water stress & climate change: FAO

There is a crucial need for sustainable water management practices to ensure water security and equity in West Africa’s Senegal river basin, according to a new report.

The Senegal River Basin (SRB) spreads across the nations of Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, and Senegal. It comprises nine sub-basins, including the Lower Senegal River Valley, the Middle Senegal River Valley, and the tributary watersheds of the Bafing, Baoule-Bakoye, Faleme, Ferlo, Terekole Magui Kolimbine, Karakoro, and Gorgol rivers.

The report is a collaboration between the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Organization for the Development of the Senegal River (OMVS).

Water stress is a growing problem in the basin, driven by increasing demand from rapid urbanisation and agriculture, combined with the threat of climate change and its associated extreme events.

The report provides a detailed analysis of water stress in the basin.

High stress

Surface and groundwater resources are facing over-extraction in Senegal.

Current water withdrawals are projected to increase by 30 to 60 per cent by 2035.

Demand for surface water is highest in Senegal, primarily for agriculture. Agriculture accounts for 93 per cent of total water demand compared to domestic (4.4 per cent) and industrial uses (2.6 per cent). Approximately 70 per cent of the population is engaged in agriculture and around 30 per cent of agriculture is irrigated, of which 73 per cent is in the Senegal River Valley.