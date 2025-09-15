Tanzania halts soda ash mining to save world’s Lesser Flamingos

Under a scorching northern Tanzanian sun, where volcanic hills rise above dazzling salt flats, Lake Natron stretches like a mirage across alkaline waters and ochre mud. To a casual visitor, it seems lifeless—its caustic, hyper-alkaline waters can burn skin. But for East Africa’s Lesser Flamingos, these hostile conditions are vital. Each year, as many as 2.5 million flamingos land on Natron’s cracked mudflats, transforming the remote lake into one of nature’s most striking spectacles.

Last week, Tanzania’s government stunned industry observers by halting a planned large-scale soda ash mining project at the lake. Officials said the proposal—backed by Ngaresero Valley Company Ltd—posed unacceptable risks to the birds, the fragile ecosystem and the 65,000 Maasai pastoralists who depend on the lake for grazing, water and tourism income.

“We value our natural heritage,” Deputy Minister for Minerals Stephen Kiruswa told Down to Earth. “Lake Natron is a global treasure. Protecting it affirms that development can—and must—respect the environment and the communities who depend on it.”

A cradle for flamingos

Lake Natron is no ordinary wetland. Designated a Ramsar Site of International Importance in 2001, it is the only breeding ground for Lesser Flamingos in East Africa and sustains between 1.5 and 2.5 million birds—roughly three-quarters of the global population. Its extreme chemistry deters predators, creating a natural nursery for chicks.

“Lake Natron is the cradle of Africa’s Lesser Flamingos,” said Sebastian Ngasoma, an ornithologist at the Kilombero Valley Ornithological Center. “Every chick that joins those flocks starts life on Natron’s mud flats. Losing it would endanger three-quarters of the world’s flamingos.”

Ngasoma said the lake’s alkaline waters are deceptively hostile. “The chemistry of Natron is extreme—its alkaline waters look hostile to most life,” he said. “But to flamingos and hundreds of bird species, it’s perfect. The lake’s caustic shallows keep predators away, giving flamingos a safe nursery. That kind of evolutionary sanctuary doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

A familiar battle

Lake Natron has been targeted before. In 2006, a proposal by Tata Chemicals Ltd was withdrawn after an international outcry led by BirdLife International and 56 conservation groups. The government’s 2008 decision to block that project and instead promote ecotourism has since been praised as visionary.

This year’s proposal was even larger. Ngaresero Valley Company planned to produce up to 1 million tonnes of soda ash annually, starting with 660,000 tonnes of refined product. It would have diverted freshwater from rivers such as the Ewaso Ng’iro and occupied about 45,000 hectares for pipelines, pumps and processing plants—land Maasai elders say their communities cannot spare.

“Such a project would devastate our lives, force villagers from their homes, and rob the nation of its natural heritage,” warned Onesmo Lekitony, an elder from Wosiwosi village.

Maasai voices

From May to July, nine Maasai villages—including Engaresero, Magadini, Gelai Lumbwa and Pinyinyi—mobilised under the banner “Our Lake, Our Life.” Nature Tanzania, a leading conservation group, convened 17 village meetings that became forums for collective resistance.

“Lake Natron is our mother—if she is destroyed, we lose everything,” said Lucas Lekide, a herder from Magadini. In Engaresero, where flamingo tourism funds schools and clinics, village chairman James Sapuro Lywangiri expressed disbelief that the mining proposal had returned. “Over 75 per cent of the world’s flamingos are found here, attracting tourists, researchers and students. The revenues support schools, health centres and water infrastructure for our communities.”

For the Maasai, Natron is not just scenery—it is grazing land, history and a spiritual anchor. The flamingos themselves have become part of local identity. Losing the lake would mean losing a cultural compass.

Science behind the stand

Conservationists warned that mining would threaten the lake’s delicate balance. “Large-scale mining would have meant freshwater diversions and roads right through sensitive nesting zones,” Ngasoma said. “Even a small change in the lake’s salinity or water depth could collapse the cyanobacteria mats flamingos feed on. Once you disrupt that food web, the whole colony can fail in a single season.”

Emmanuel Mgimwa, executive director of Nature Tanzania and Eastern and Southern Africa coordinator for the IUCN Species Survival Commission, framed the lake’s health as a regional issue. “The well-being of Lake Natron is a regional and global concern,” he said. “Protected under the East African Community Transboundary Ecosystem Management Act of 2010, it supports Lesser Flamingos that feed across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Like the Mara-Serengeti migration, it attracts tourists, and its destruction could threaten regional tourism and cause diplomatic disputes over shared resources.”

Government listens and acts

Faced with this opposition, the government took a firm line. “Our decision was guided by science, community voices, and our legal obligations,” Kiruswa said. “Lake Natron is the only reliable breeding ground for Lesser Flamingos in Africa, supporting up to 75 per cent of the world’s population. Approving large-scale extraction would have meant altering the lake’s delicate hydrology, threatening a species that is globally iconic and vital to Tanzania’s tourism economy.”

He acknowledged the tension between economic opportunity and ecological preservation. “We are not against development, but it has to be sustainable. The profits from soda ash would be short-lived, while losing flamingos, tourism revenue, and cultural heritage would be permanent.”

Kiruswa said only small-scale, traditional surface collection of naturally occurring soda ash along the lake’s edge will be allowed.

BirdLife International: applause, but caution

BirdLife International, which helped lead the 2006 campaign, applauded the move but urged vigilance. “We commend the government for this announcement, but more must be done to ensure the soda ash proposal does not re-appear in future,” said Ken Mwathe, the group’s Africa Policy, Climate and Communications Coordinator. “Lake Natron is not only valuable for Tanzania, but also a global gem that must be protected.”

Mwathe warned that industrial pressures often resurface under new names or partners. Nature Tanzania echoed that sentiment, pledging continued monitoring, community outreach and youth training in bird guiding and cultural tourism.

Ecotourism’s promise

The 2008 pivot to ecotourism is paying off. Engaresero village, once a sleepy settlement, is now a model for community-led tourism. Revenues from flamingo tours fund classrooms and water projects. Nearby Magadini is developing its own ventures, while district governments in Longido, Monduli and Ngorongoro collect fees that support health facilities and schools.

“The argument that villages like Wosiwosi need soda ash mining to benefit from Lake Natron is fundamentally inaccurate,” said a statement from Nature Tanzania.

Alternatives exist

Supporters of the government’s decision say industrial development can proceed elsewhere. The Engaruka Basin, another soda ash-rich site away from Lake Natron’s fragile hydrology, offers a sustainable alternative. By focusing on Engaruka, they argue, Tanzania can meet industrial needs without risking a global natural heritage site.

A legacy of leadership

The move builds on Tanzania’s 2008 stance, when a Ramsar Advisory Mission warned that large-scale mining would violate international obligations and could cause a catastrophic flamingo collapse. The present ruling reinforces that assessment.

It also sends a message beyond Tanzania’s borders. “This decision shows Tanzania understands its global responsibility,” Ngasoma said. “When you protect a site that hosts nearly all the world’s flamingos, you’re making a stand for biodiversity far beyond our borders.”

Future vigilance required

Ngasoma cautioned: “The victory isn’t permanent. Climate change, flooding, and industrial pressure are still knocking on Natron’s door. Scientists, communities, and government need to stay engaged. Otherwise, the same battle will come back wearing a different face.”

Nature Tanzania plans to expand research partnerships with universities and conservation groups, supporting long-term studies of flamingo breeding patterns, hydrology and climate resilience.

The mirror held up to the world

Tanzania’s stand at Lake Natron is part of a wider story: across Africa, governments are weighing short-term industrial gains against long-term ecological health. Oil drilling in Uganda’s Albertine Rift and gold mining in Ghana’s forests pose similar dilemmas. Here, at least, the flamingos have won—for now.

As dusk falls over Natron’s flats, flamingos lift in a great pink cloud, their calls echoing across the volcanic escarpments. In their flight is a reminder that partnerships—villagers, scientists, NGOs and a responsive government—can still make a difference.

“Through collective conservation action, people and nature can thrive together,” Mgimwa said. “Lake Natron endures as a sanctuary where flamingos dance across salt flats, and where communities stand guard over a landscape that sustains both nature and people.”