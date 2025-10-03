Tanzania’s green gold rush: how avocado waste is hurting farmers and what should be done

Hass avocados grown specifically for export are only accepted if they’re intact, clean, a good size, green in colour with no blemishes and have short stalks.

The domestic avocado varieties are wasted because farmers often have no cold storage or access to fast transport to get them to market quickly. They ripen very fast after harvest and if they’re not sold promptly, they spoil.

Before 2016, rejected export avocados were dumped. Today some are bought by oil processing factories.

Avocado waste hurts small farmers and makes inequality worse

Our research also found that there is very little support from agricultural extension officers for smallholder farmers who grow for the local market. These farmers lack training in quality standards, harvesting techniques, and how to negotiate with the brokers and traders. Women are most affected because they dominate the domestic avocado trade, harvesting the avocados and selling them to middlemen and consumers. They have less access to capital and infrastructure than male-owned small businesses who dominate the wholesale market.

The middlemen who buy the avocados in bulk from the women often use their advantaged positions to offer lower prices, sometimes reject a consignment, or use their own standards to reject avocados.

Smallholder farmers growing for the local market have another problem: they harvest first and negotiate prices afterwards. They’re in a race against time to sell before the avocado spoils, and if brokers back out or offer lower prices, farmers are forced to sell quickly or risk spoilage.