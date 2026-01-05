The Last Giant: Craig’s death and the future of elephant conservation in a warming Africa

Before dawn broke over the tawny plains where Amboseli’s elephants gather each morning, an eerie silence settled across the park’s thorny swamps. Rangers from the Kenya Wildlife Service had spent a sleepless night watching a moribund lone elephant, its massive body gaunt and strained, breathing shallowly under the burden of its own weight.

At 03:32 a.m. on January 3, 2026, Craig—the legendary super tusker of Amboseli—lay down for the last time and did not rise again.

He was 54 years old, far older than the average wild bull elephant, and had come to embody African conservation itself: a giant with tusks that nearly swept the ground, a calm demeanour that drew tourists and scientists alike, and a genetic legacy that stood among the last bastions of truly massive tusks on the continent.

But with Craig’s passing—which veterinarians and conservationists believe resulted from complications of old age, worn teeth that could no longer grind food effectively, and the limits of even the best protection in a harsh and changing landscape—a broader question now looms over Africa’s elephant future: what does the loss of such giants mean for elephants struggling to survive in a warming, increasingly fragmented African savannah?

The giant who became a symbol

Craig was born in January 1972 to Cassandra, a matriarch of the closely studied CB elephant family in Amboseli National Park. From an early age, his tusks grew faster and larger than those of his peers, almost dragging along the ground as he walked. Each weighed about 45 kilograms—defining him as a super tusker, a class so rare that only a few dozen are thought to remain across Africa today.

His survival was remarkable. During the poaching crises of the 1970s and 1980s, tens of thousands of elephants were killed for ivory, with the largest tuskers often targeted first. Craig lived through that era, becoming a symbol of what sustained protection could achieve.

Throughout his life, Craig served as an ambassador for Amboseli and for elephant conservation more broadly. Unflustered by buzzing Land Rovers or crowds, he often paused as tourists snapped photographs or film crews documented his extraordinary presence.

In 2021, his profile rose further when East African Breweries chose him for its Tusker brand, highlighting the power of iconic wildlife to galvanise public attention and private-sector support.

Visitors travelled from around the world to see him framed against Mount Kilimanjaro’s snow-capped peaks—an image that became inseparable from Amboseli itself. Maasai guides, community scouts, and wildlife officers knew his habits and movements intimately, while stories of “Craig the gentle giant” spread far beyond Kenya’s borders.

A legacy under threat

For biologists and conservation geneticists, Craig’s death is not simply the loss of a beloved animal.

“Elephants are an important species,” says Meshack Lutoba, a conservation geneticist at Tanzania’s Wildlife Research Institute. “They shape ecosystems through seed dispersal, access to water, and the structure of savannah woodlands. But super tuskers represent rare genetic diversity that has evolved over thousands of years and is disappearing with every giant we lose.”

Decades of selective poaching, Lutoba explains, have skewed elephant populations towards smaller tusks or even tusklessness—traits that can confer survival advantages under intense ivory pressure, but at the cost of genetic richness.

“Craig’s tusks carried rare genes,” he says. “Those genes may have helped future generations adapt in ways we still don’t fully understand.”

Across East Africa, the number of super tuskers has plummeted. Conservation databases suggest that only 20 to 30 remain continent-wide, with just a handful in Kenya and even fewer in neighbouring Tanzania.

Imani Kikoti, a senior conservationist at the Tanzania National Parks Authority, describes large-tusked elephants as both genetic anomalies and ecological engineers.

“Their tusks allow them to dig for water during droughts, access deep mineral licks, and reach roots other elephants cannot,” he says. “Without those traits, populations may be less resilient as climate extremes intensify.”

In severe drought years, such abilities can mean survival—not only for individual elephants, but for entire family groups that rely on water sources uncovered by these giants.

A landscape under pressure

For generations, Amboseli’s mosaic of swamps, open plains, and acacia woodlands has sustained elephants. Today, climate stress is reshaping that landscape.

Across East Africa, prolonged droughts are drying up water points, while degraded vegetation is reducing both the quantity and quality of forage. Mrisho Rajabu, a climate ecologist with the Wildlife Conservation Society in Tanzania, has tracked rainfall patterns across the shared Amboseli–Tanzania ecosystem for more than a decade.

“We are seeing longer dry spells alongside more intense rainy seasons,” Rajabu says. “That affects water availability and alters plant cycles—when leaves emerge and fruits ripen—which elephants depend on. Older animals like Craig are especially vulnerable because their large bodies require more food to maintain strength.”

In the final months of his life, rangers observed a steady decline in Craig’s condition as his teeth wore down—a natural process in ageing elephants. Ecological stress likely compounded his struggle. The swamps he once relied on offered less of the nutrient-rich sedges older elephants need to survive.

Living with elephants

Climate is not the only pressure shaping elephant survival. Amboseli’s herds move across lands long shared with pastoralist communities, where livestock grazing, farming, and settlement have narrowed traditional migration routes.

At Kimana Gate, where the park opens into community ranches, wildlife scout David Njoroge recalls Craig with a mix of awe and unease.

“Craig was special,” he says. “Even outside the park, he moved slowly, and people respected him.” Villagers would quiet their cattle and wait as he passed.

But elephants do not always share Craig’s temperament.

“When herds raid crops or clash with livestock, tensions rise,” Njoroge adds. “Communities want conservation, but they also need to feed their families.”

Similar conflicts are playing out across northern Tanzania’s Tarangire–Manyara ecosystem, where elephants traverse shrinking grazing lands. Conservationists argue that maintaining wildlife corridors—linking Amboseli through the slopes of Kilimanjaro and into Tanzania—is critical for genetic exchange and conflict reduction.

Yet protecting such corridors requires cross-border cooperation, land-use planning, law enforcement, and community engagement—often beyond the reach of current funding and political will.

Voices from the front lines

Researchers at the Amboseli Trust for Elephants, who tracked Craig and his family for decades, describe him as one of a kind. Cynthia Moss, whose pioneering work has followed multiple elephant generations, says Craig reshaped how people relate to elephants.

“He was photographed more than many wildlife celebrities,” Moss says. “But more importantly, he was part of a living social history—a reminder of both the resilience and vulnerability of his species.”

She cautions against turning his death into mere nostalgia.

“This should be a call to action,” she says. “We cannot afford to lose the genetic depth that elephants like Craig represent.”

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers remember the final nights spent beside his weakening body, staying with him as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

“He taught us what protection can achieve,” says veteran scout Aisha Kamau. “We shared this land with him. His story is part of ours.”

The genetics of survival

Scientists warn that the genetic legacy of super tuskers cannot easily be restored. Kikoti explains that tusk size is shaped by complex genetic factors. When large tuskers are selectively removed—through poaching or habitat loss—rare alleles decline.

In parts of southern Africa, intense ivory hunting has driven shifts towards smaller tusks or tusklessness. While such traits may offer short-term survival advantages, they represent a loss of form and function refined over evolutionary time.

“Elephant ecology depends on variation,” Lutoba says. “Super tuskers are part of that portfolio. Losing them narrows the species’ options for adapting to change.”

A patchwork of pressures

From Namibia’s Etosha to Tanzania’s Selous and Kenya’s Tsavo, elephants face overlapping threats: poaching, shrinking habitats, climate stress, and weak governance. While populations have rebounded in some regions since the peak of the ivory wars, habitat quality and connectivity remain fragile.

In countries like Botswana and Zimbabwe, growing elephant numbers have created new challenges around space and resources. Genetic studies suggest that even there, the rare traits that once produced super tuskers are fading under decades of selective pressure.

The question facing conservationists today is no longer just how many elephants survive, but what kind of elephants remain.

The value of giants

Craig’s role in Kenya’s wildlife economy cannot be understated. Wildlife tourism contributes significantly to national GDP and local livelihoods, with millions of visitors drawn to Amboseli each year. Guides, lodges, cultural artisans, and transport operators all benefit from the iconic wildlife that defines East Africa’s safari experience.

But tourism alone cannot resolve deeper structural challenges. It is vulnerable to global shocks—pandemics, economic downturns, political instability—and must be matched by sustained investment in habitat protection, corridors, community incentives, and climate adaptation.

Beyond borders

Elephants do not respect national boundaries. For decades, Amboseli’s herds—including giants like Craig—moved freely into Tanzania through corridors linking Kitirua, Kitengala, and Rombo. Protecting such movements demands coordinated action between Kenya and Tanzania, yet policy and bureaucratic hurdles persist.

“An elephant moving from Amboseli to the slopes of Kilimanjaro crosses climate zones, land-use regimes, and political systems,” Rajabu says. “Corridors must be recognised ecologically, socially, and economically.”

Craig’s death has triggered an outpouring of grief across social media, conservation networks, and local communities. Photographs, memories, and tributes have poured in from around the world.

“If conservation focuses only on numbers,” Lutoba warns, “and ignores the genetic and behavioural diversity that makes elephants adaptable, then we are only half-protecting them.”