Tremendous progress made in the African Region to help eradicate polio: WHO

The African Region has made tremendous progress in polio eradication, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The momentum began in August at the 75th WHO Regional Committee for Africa in Lusaka, where African health ministers pledged to “accelerate the polio endgame.”

Comparing the number of African countries with active type 2 poliovirus outbreaks between 2024 and 2025 (as of October) the number declined from 24 to 14, and total virus detections dropped by 54 per cent. Two African countries (Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Mozambique) reported type 1 cases, 14 countries type 2 and 3 countries (Algeria, Cameroon and Nigeria) reported type 3 based on data as of October 2025.

Across the African Region, countries have continued to advance towards this goal. The progress in 2025 reflects stronger cross-border coordination, expanded surveillance, improved laboratory capacity, and the use of digital tools to increase reach, efficiency and equity.

Between January and October 2025, 15 African countries reached nearly 200 million children with at least one dose of polio vaccine through supplementary immunisation rounds.

Thirteen countries mounted synchronised campaigns, including in highly challenging contexts.

In the Horn of Africa, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia jointly vaccinated more than 18 million children in two consecutive rounds, demonstrating the impact of regional collaboration.

In September 2025 Cote d’Ivoire inaugurated a newly upgraded polio laboratory at the Institut Pasteur in Abidjan, equipped with advanced sequencing technologies to speed up virus detection and strengthen surveillance across West Africa.