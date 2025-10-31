Women, girls face rising violence amid South Sudan’s climate crisis

In a dusty village on the outskirts of Bor, 14-year-old Nyandeng (name changed) sat under a withered acacia tree, clutching a doll stitched from a rice sack. The land around her was dry and cracked, the air heavy with the smell of dead cattle left to rot in the sun. The last harvest had failed, and flash floods had drowned the family’s remaining goats.

Her father, once a herdsman, now spent his days gazing into the horizon, waiting for rain that never came. When a man old enough to be her grandfather offered five cows and a sack of maize for her hand, her father didn’t hesitate. “It was the only way to feed the rest of the children,” he said. That night, as elders chanted blessings over a faded wedding cloth, Nyandeng’s tears fell into the dust. Her dreams of returning to school and becoming a nurse vanished, swept away by the same drought that had stolen her childhood.

Her story reflects a growing crisis in climate-hit South Sudan, where worsening floods and droughts are destroying crops, washing away homes and shattering girls’ futures. Families stripped of livelihoods are marrying off daughters for food or cash, or pushing them into transactional sex to survive.

Worsening climate crisis

In South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, the climate onslaught has deepened hunger and poverty.

“As floodwaters submerge homes and parched fields crack under the scorching sun, women and girls are bearing the brunt of a deepening climate crisis that has blurred the line between survival and abuse,” said Nina Masore, programme officer for End Sexual Violence at Equality Now.

“The country is currently suffering severe floods, with the UN estimating that almost 900,000 people have already been impacted by this latest humanitarian disaster,” she said. “This comes just months after a spell of extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius, forcing South Sudan’s government to close schools for the second year in a row due to unsafe temperatures.”