Women’s participation in sub-Saharan Africa’s agrifood systems presents a $53 billion economic opportunity: FAO

Women play a central role in agrifood systems across sub-Saharan Africa, and their contributions present a major economic opportunity. According to a recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), closing gender gaps in this sector could increase $53 billion in economic value, while boosting productivity, incomes, and regional growth.

The report, “The status of women in agrifood systems in sub-Saharan Africa” highlights that 76 per cent of working women in sub-Saharan Africa are employed in agrifood systems — the largest share worldwide.

Their participation is especially strong in off-farm activities such as processing, packaging, and distribution, where their share has grown from 21 per cent in 2005 to 29 per cent in 2022. In rural areas, women are four times more likely than men to engage in off-farm work. Overall, women make up 63 per cent of workers in these off-farm segments, compared to 43 per cent globally.

Beyond paid employment, women contribute significantly through unpaid care work, including food preparation, water collection, and caregiving. These activities are essential for household food security and the stability of local food systems, yet they often go unrecognised and undervalued.

The assessment highlights that despite their major contributions, women face significant structural barriers. These include limited access to land and productive resources, lower access to social protection, and higher levels of food insecurity compared to men. Only 13 per cent of women access cash benefits and less than 7 per cent are covered by pensions.

According to the document, gender inequalities and environmental degradation persist across the region, limiting women’s access to land, water, and forests, putting women and girls at risk of gender-based violence. In most countries across the region, men are more likely to own land or hold secure land rights. These disparities are further compounded by broader challenges, including rising food insecurity.

In 2024, 64.2 per cent of women and 62.7 per cent of men in sub-Saharan Africa experienced moderate or severe food insecurity, with 11.2 million more women affected than men. Food insecurity increases the risk of gender-based violence, including intimate partner violence and child marriage, and poor health outcomes, including anaemia and obesity among women.

These disparities reduce productivity and limit economic potential. The report estimates that closing gender gaps in productivity and wages could increase regional GDP by 2.58 per cent, equivalent to $53 billion, and reduce food insecurity by 3.79 per cent.

To address these challenges, the report calls for a shift toward gender-just agrifood systems through transformative policy actions, that address unequal access to resources, redistribute unpaid care work, and strengthen women’s decision-making power.

It emphasises the importance of expanding social protection, challenging discriminatory norms, and investing in women across the entire agrifood value chain.

Ultimately, empowering women in agrifood systems is not only a matter of equality but also a critical step toward economic growth, food security, and sustainable development in sub-Saharan Africa.

The report was developed by the Natural Resources Institute of the University of Greenwich (NRI) and African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD). It was launched on April 16, 2026, at the first World Food Forum — Africa, held on the margins of the 34th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Africa.

The analysis presents new findings and data on women’s labour, food security, nutrition, and wellbeing in agrifood systems across the region.