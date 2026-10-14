Zimbabwe plans for drought as super El Nino threatens 2026-27 rainy season

Zimbabwe plans to set up a $500 million cash and grain reserve to counter the effects of a likely El Niño-induced drought on the country's food security, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said on October 14. About a month ago, on September 16, the country's Cabinet had approved a six-pillar drought-preparedness plan to ensure food security and to protect livelihoods amid growing concerns that a strong El Niño could result in below-normal rainfall, prolonged dry spells and higher temperatures during the 2026-27 rainy season.