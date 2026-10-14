Zimbabwe plans for drought as super El Nino threatens 2026-27 rainy season

Zimbabwe plans to set up a $500 million cash and grain reserve to counter the effects of a likely El Niño-induced drought on the country's food security, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said on October 14. About a month ago, on September 16, the country's Cabinet had approved a six-pillar drought-preparedness plan to ensure food security and to protect livelihoods amid growing concerns that a strong El Niño could result in below-normal rainfall, prolonged dry spells and higher temperatures during the 2026-27 rainy season.
Zimbabwe’s Meteorological Services Department says there is an 88-94 per cent chance of a super El Nino formation during the 2026-27 rainy season. Columbia Climate School’s July 2026 Climate Change Service Research (CCSR)/International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) multi-model outlook indicates a below-average rainfall from September through November, with dry conditions potentially intensifying in December and January. Forecasters warn that the weather phenomenon could delay the onset of rains, weaken harvests and worsen water shortages.
Agriculture remains a major source of income and employment in Zimbabwe, particularly for rural households dependent on rain-fed farming. A poor rainy season could trigger crop failures, livestock losses, falling household incomes and increased food insecurity.
Addressing the Zimbabwe 2026/27 Agricultural Season – A Whole Value Chain Preparedness Summit in Harare on October 1, Obert Jiri, the country’s Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development, said there was no need for panic because the government is implementing the response plan.
The six pillars focus on strengthening strategic grain reserves; accelerating climate-smart agricultural production; improving agricultural financing; protecting livestock; facilitating grain imports; and strengthening coordination, early-warning systems and capacity-building.
Under the climate-smart agriculture pillar, the government plans to expand conservation farming through the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which encourages farmers to cultivate small, carefully managed plots. Farmers will also be encouraged to grow drought-tolerant traditional grains, including sorghum and millet, and adopt irrigation and soil-moisture conservation practices.
The Zimbabwean government has already begun implementing preparedness measures, including strengthening strategic grain reserves, expanding irrigation infrastructure, promoting climate-smart agriculture, and encouraging the cultivation of drought-tolerant crops such as sorghum and millet. These interventions are important, but their effectiveness will depend on rapid implementation and widespread adoption.
Livestock protection is another priority. The country’s agriculture ministry estimates that 2.23 million cattle are at risk during the 2027-28 lean season. Meeting supplementary feeding requirements would require 405,000 tonnes of feed, against an estimated deficit of 233,000 tonnes.
Farmers are preparing and storing fodder, silage and hay, while wheat growers have been encouraged to retain crop stover for animal feed instead of burning it. The country’s Environmental Management Agency reported in September that the area affected by wildfires was 26 per cent lower compared to the same time last year, helping preserve pasture.
The government is also strengthening agricultural financing, reducing post-harvest losses. However, the plan’s success will depend on timely implementation, sufficient resources and effective coordination among public institutions, private-sector partners and farming communities.