Zimbabwe rejects conditional US health support offer, scrambles for alternative funding

“A partnership, by its very definition, must be built on a foundation of mutual respect, transparency, and reciprocal benefit,” Mangwana said in a statement. “It was the President’s considered assessment, following rigorous inter-ministerial review, that the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) presented for consideration did not meet these fundamental criteria,” Mangagwa said. “Zimbabwe was being asked to share its biological resources and data over an extended period, with no corresponding guarantee of access to any medical innovations — such as vaccines, diagnostics, or treatments — that might result from that shared data. In essence, our nation would provide the raw materials for scientific discovery without any assurance that the end products would be accessible to our people should a future health crisis emerge.”

Mangwana explained that Zimbabwe also objected to entering into a bilateral health agreement that would bypass the multilateral frameworks the country has championed on the African continent. He highlighted that the US’ concurrent withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) and its pursuit of bilateral health agreements with individual nations represents a departure from the multilateral systems carefully constructed to ensure equitable pandemic preparedness.

“At recent WHO negotiations, Zimbabwe had the honour of speaking on behalf of 50 African member states in insisting that pathogen data with pandemic potential be shared exclusively through the WHO’s multilateral system—specifically the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) framework.”

Government sources were quoted as saying Harare was also miffed by provisions linking the funding to access to Zimbabwe’s critical mineral resources — in the frame of a similar controversial deal that Zambia was concerned into signing that is being described as ‘shameless’ — a move Mnangagwa’s advisors feared would give Washington strategic leverage over sectors central to the country’s future economic independence. While the Zimbabwean government’s spokesperson’s statement only focused on sensitive health data and sovereignty, it was also being said that the mineral clauses were a significant red flag for officials who saw them as a backdoor attempt to gain economic control. Zimbabwe is endowed with lithium deposits and other strategic minerals that the US is desperate to get hold of.

‘A regrettable moment’

The US has been Zimbabwe’s main benefactor for many years, providing more than US$1.9 billion in health support to Harare in the past two decades alone. The US-funded programmes are directly credited for helping Zimbabwe achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets — the global benchmark for HIV treatment and suppression.

Describing Harare’s decision as “regrettable”, Tremont said the US is now focusing on winding up its programmes in Zimbabwe.

“We will now turn to the difficult and regrettable task of winding down our health assistance in Zimbabwe,” Tremont said in a statement. “This MoU would have provided $367 million over five years to support Zimbabwe’s priority health programs, including HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, and disease outbreak preparedness. The Government of Zimbabwe has assured us it is prepared to sustain the fight against HIV/AIDS, and we wish them well.”

The US Embassy statement said 16 other African nations have so far signed similar health collaboration MoUs under the America First Global Health Strategy, unlocking a staggering US$18.3 billion in new health funding—including US$11.2 billion in US assistance alongside US$7.1 billion in co-investment from recipient countries. However, one of these deals with Kenya has been suspended by a Nairobi High Court to pave way for further scrutiny after a consumer rights lobby filed a case citing concerns about the safety of Kenyans’ health data. In Zambia, the deal has also raised some controversies over health data and attempts to link it to mining deals.