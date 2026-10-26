Zimbabwe wants digital payments to build trust in its newest currency. Why technology alone won’t be enough to save the ZiG

Zimbabwe’s central bank wants people to use the ZiG, a gold-backed local currency launched in April 2024, alongside the US dollar. A proposed real-time payment system based on Indian technology could help make the ZiG easier and cheaper to use.

But digital payments will strengthen the currency only if people have good reasons to trust it.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is negotiating with NPCI International Payments, the overseas arm of the body that runs the instant-payment system behind most digital payments in India. The proposed system is intended to lower payment costs, speed up transfers between bank and mobile-money accounts, and let people pay for small purchases directly from their accounts instead of using cards. Cross-border payments and remittance links could follow.

I study trade and development policies in Africa and have written about Zimbabwe’s currency troubles since 2022. In my opinion, the central question is not simply whether the technology works. It is whether the government can use it to make the ZiG more attractive. The proposed instant-payment system could help the ZiG by making everyday transactions faster, cheaper and more accessible. But the goal should be to promote wider adoption of the local currency, not to use technology to force it.

Three conditions matter.

First, Zimbabwean institutions must retain control of the system. As I have warned before, supply chains, energy, minerals, and payment systems are increasingly vulnerable to deliberate weaponisation by other nations for geopolitical reasons. This warning applies to any country importing another’s payment technology. Licensing payment technology from abroad is not unusual. Namibia, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago have all partnered with India’s NPCI International to develop payment systems. What matters is who controls the system once it is running.

Second, people must remain free to choose between the ZiG and the dollar, so that those who use the ZiG do so because it is convenient and stable, not because they are forced to.

Third, the central bank’s management of money and interest rates must remain credible to build trust in the ZiG nationwide.

Public trust matters, given Zimbabwe’s long history of currency instability, marked by repeated episodes in which the local currency lost value rapidly, prices rose sharply, and people’s savings were wiped out.