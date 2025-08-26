A British-era crop powers Ooty’s economy

The carrot was brought by the British to the hill station of Ooty or Udhagamandalam, today located in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.
Ooty, located in the Nilgiri Hills, is ideal for growing carrots with its high elevation and cool climate. The vegetable can be grown all year-round in the scenic hill station.
The carrot industry powers Ooty’s economy, with farmers in the Nilgiris district cultivating the vegetable on thousands of acres, producing hundreds of thousands of tonnes annually. It provides employment for many people, particularly women, in harvesting and processing.
Yet, there are challenges too, like the dependence of farmers on brokers as well as delays caused due to transportation, logistics, and customs clearance. This is especially a hurdle for those farmers wanting to export their produce to locations like Europe.
The industry is trying to adapt new practices like organic farming and technology to meet growing demand. There is potential for growth in niche markets and value-added products such as carrot juice, chips, and flour.