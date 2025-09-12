A case study from Solan in Himachal Pradesh shows the potential of natural farming for commercial crops like capsicum

Natural farming is steadily gaining traction in the mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh. At present, approximately 1.65 lakh farmers across the state are practicing natural farming on a total area of 1,936 hectares. Among the vegetable crops, capsicum (commonly known as sweet pepper due to the absence of capsaicin) is gaining prominence. Capsicum has emerged as a valuable vegetable crop for Himachal as well as other Indian states.

The area under capsicum cultivation in Himachal Pradesh and Solan district has been increasing at a significant annual growth rate of six per cent and 7.90 per cent, respectively. Solan district ranks first in capsicum production within the state, producing 34,850 tonnes across 1,217 hectares. Despite some fluctuations, the production growth rate remains significant at 10.30 per cent per annum for Himachal and 15 per cent for Solan. Productivity is also rising annually by 4.30 per cent in the state and 7.20 per cent in Solan. Notably, protected cultivation has emerged as a preferred practice among farmers, offering better income due to controlled environmental conditions and the potential for year-round production.

Initially, adoption of natural farming on a large scale was limited, with farmers confining it to kitchen gardens due to concerns about yields and pest management in the absence of chemical inputs. However, through sustained awareness and support from KVK Solan and the Department of Agriculture under the ATMA programme, farmers are successfully cultivating high-value cash crops such as capsicum, tomato, French beans, and cucumber using natural farming techniques—both in open fields and protected environments.

A major constraint in capsicum production is the infestation of thrips and mites, which affect plant growth, yield, and fruit quality. Thrips, in particular, are known to damage flowers, leaves, stems, shoots, and fruits by piercing and collapsing plant cells. They also pose a serious threat by transmitting the Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus (TSWV).

Severe thrips infestation was recently observed in coloured capsicum polyhouses at Dyarag Bukhar village. During an awareness programme at Jaunaji, many farmers reported increased thrips incidence in naturally ventilated polyhouses growing coloured capsicum. They noted that thrips infestation was significantly higher in polyhouses following conventional chemical practices as compared to those managed under natural farming.

To validate these claims, a team of scientists from KVK Solan—led by Amit Vikram and comprising Anurag Sharma, Arti Shukla, and Meera Devi—visited the polyhouse of Rahul Sharma, a progressive farmer practicing conventional farming in Dyarag Bukhar. The team observed a severe attack of blossom thrips in capsicum flowers. Moreover, wilt disease was prevalent, affecting nearly every fourth plant. During the interaction, the farmer disclosed having already spent Rs 2-3 lakh on pest management without any significant success. He anticipated a loss of about Rs 4 lakh due to potential crop failure and expressed deep disappointment in the chemical farming system.