A monsoon shield for every farmer: Why protective irrigation must become the centrepiece of India’s water strategy

The Indian summer monsoon has long been the fulcrum around which the country’s agricultural economy pivots. Kharif is the primary crop-growing season in most of India, and rains in June, July, and August determine the success of sowing and early crop growth.

Since 1951, the Indian summer monsoon rainfall has declined by 6 per cent. This can translate to a reduction of 20-30 per cent in some regions. Over recent decades, dry spells during the monsoon have become more frequent, prolonged, and spatially widespread. Data from the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) show that the frequency of dry spells was 27 per cent higher during 1981-2011 compared to the 1951-1980 period.

The geography of this stress is uneven but worryingly broad: Central India, including Saurashtra and Gujarat, is prone to cumulative dry spells across the season, while Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala show significant increasing trends in dry days, specifically during July and August. Similarly, in South Peninsular India, parts of Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema (stretching across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) face recurring dry spell pressure.

In 2023, India witnessed its driest August in over a century. A 36 per cent national rainfall deficit and more than 20 consecutive dry days across key agricultural belts laid bare the fragility of rain-fed farming systems. In 2025, monsoon rainfall in the country as a whole reached 108 per cent of the Long Period Average, an above-normal season aided by the absence of El Niño conditions. Yet, even this surplus masked sharp regional disparities, with Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh recording deficient rainfall.

If Indian agriculture needs to adapt to climate change, the first step is to become resilient against monsoon variability. To this end, there is an urgent need to fundamentally reorient India’s irrigation strategy. For decades, irrigation investments have been framed in terms of increasing crop output and expanding canal irrigated areas. However, today, the more urgent function of irrigation is risk mitigation. What farmers require is not necessarily water for maximising yield, but timely access to water to prevent crop failure during dry spells; or what is commonly termed protective irrigation.

Many irrigation systems in India were originally designed with protective irrigation in mind. Canal project reports from the 1960s through the 1990s often highlighted this as a goal. Yet, over time, canal infrastructure has either underperformed due to inadequate maintenance, siltation, and outdated design, or has been repurposed to serve intensive cropping patterns that strain resources and exclude marginal areas.

Accordingly, to bring the irrigation strategy back on track, several corrective measures are needed.

First, local water governance must be strengthened. Current irrigation management regimes (rules and institutions that govern how and by whom canal water is allocated and distributed) remain top-down and fragmented. Thus, to improve local water governance, water user associations, starting as clusters of 20-25 farmers, need to be bolstered across India and irrigation regimes. Many states now have policy frameworks, outlining how farmer groups can manage their water resources locally. Unfortunately, many of these provisions exist only on paper, and are restricted to a few jurisdictions, like canal irrigated areas.

Along with water user associations, community institutions, like farmer producer groups and panchayats, must be offered autonomy support and tools to manage water allocation, particularly during scarcity. This includes transparent entitlements, conflict resolution mechanisms, and planning capacities. Without inclusive frameworks, even the best infrastructure will fail to deliver water equitably.

Second, infrastructure itself needs to shift from large-scale systems to distributed systems. Farm ponds, check dams, recharge structures, and borewell-sharing pipelines can support localised, timely water delivery. Modernisation of existing canals, including upgradation of last mile irrigation infrastructure with pressurised pipelines and drip and sprinkler systems, is essential to reduce losses and extend reach. Concurrently, policy reforms must accommodate areas outside traditional canal command zones, enabling water-sharing, supplying through hose reel and tankers and lift irrigation schemes across administrative boundaries within the same landscape.