A season of hard work and hope

The main crop of Jharkhand, or the plateaus of Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana, is paddy. The state is rich in traditional varieties of paddy, though some risk being lost.
Paddy cultivation is a major source of livelihood for the people of Jharkhand, who are largely dependent on agriculture.
Paddy is also Jharkhand’s major kharif crop. Districts like Lohardaga, Gumla, and Latehar are currently witnessing peak harvesting.
At the moment, the average price of paddy in Jharkhand is approximately Rs 2,190 per quintal. Farmers in the state will get a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy in addition to the Centre’s Minimum Support Price for crops in the 2025-26 fiscal, the state government has recently announced.