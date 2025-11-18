Agriculture

A season of hard work and hope

Farmers in several districts of Jharkhand are harvesting their kharif paddy, even as the state government has announced a bonus for them
The main crop in Jharkhand is paddy. The state is known for several traditional varieties.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on

The main crop of Jharkhand, or the plateaus of Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana, is paddy. The state is rich in traditional varieties of paddy, though some risk being lost.

Paddy cultivation is a major source of livelihood for the people of Jharkhand, who are largely dependent on agriculture.

Paddy is also the main kharif crop. Several districts in the state are currently witnessing harvesting of the crop.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Paddy is also Jharkhand’s major kharif crop. Districts like Lohardaga, Gumla, and Latehar are currently witnessing peak harvesting.

The state government also announced a bonus for paddy farmers in the state recently.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

At the moment, the average price of paddy in Jharkhand is approximately Rs 2,190 per quintal. Farmers in the state will get a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy in addition to the Centre’s Minimum Support Price for crops in the 2025-26 fiscal, the state government has recently announced.

