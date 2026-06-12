Around 200 districts flagged for El Nino impact as weak monsoon forecast puts agriculture ministry in crisis mode

The southwest monsoon is said to be below normal when the predicted rainfall for the season is 90-95 per cent long-period average (LPA) for the country. The LPA for the monsoon is defined as the average rainfall between 1971 and 2020 and is around 868.6 mm. When rainfall is below 90 per cent of LPA, it is a deficient monsoon season.

But officials say the IMD data is only one input; each district’s irrigation coverage, soil type, cropping pattern and groundwater access were also being factored in, to identify not just where rain will be less but where this below-normal rainfall will have the most impact in terms of causing drought and aggravating agricultural stress.

The contingency plans are also expected to detail stage-wise interventions for farmers — what to do if August rains fail, the month most critical for standing kharif crops. “What could be the choices of crop and what measures can be taken at different stages, it will be detailed. For example, what could be done if there is deficit rainfall in August. These measures are already there but we are updating those plans so that preparedness can be comprehensive for states to take action and advise farmers accordingly,” another senior official said.

Multi-ministry taskforce maps crops, imports

Meanwhile, a multi-ministry task force — comprising officials from agriculture ministry, ICAR, socio-economic planning, and commerce and trade — was preparing a comprehensive picture of how El Niño will affect major crops, what alternative crops farmers can shift to, and from where India can import commodities if domestic supplies fall short. The plans are expected to be ready within ten to fifteen days, the official, who is part of the committee, told DTE.

The task force, which has 14 to 15 members, is also accounting for the possibility that the damage does not stop at this kharif season. “A sustained rainfall deficit could spill over into the rabi season and persist into next year, even if the IMD has not formally forecast it. It is already a complicated situation with fertiliser supply issue,” the official said.

Adding to the concern are reservoir levels, which are critical for irrigation in a below-normal monsoon year, especially for rabi crops. The report of the Central Water Commission, or CWC on May 14, showed that a total of 63.232 billion cubic metres of water was currently available in the country’s monitored reservoirs. This is about 24 per cent more than normal storage.

However, on April 30, 2026, a total of 71.082 billion cubic metres, or BCM, of water was available in the country’s 166 reservoirs. This was 38.72 per cent of their total capacity. By the May 14, report, this had fallen to 63.232 BCM, or only 34.45 per cent of total capacity. This means about 8 BCM of water decreased in just two weeks.

El Nino looms over India’s pulses & oilseeds missions

The timing is particularly damaging for India’s pulses and oilseeds missions, designed to reduce India’s dependency on imports for these two crop categories.

“Seeds have already been distributed to farmers. And roughly 90 per cent of the area under both crops is rainfed, leaving them almost entirely exposed to a weak monsoon. The mission is likely to be affected if there is significantly less rain,” the official noted.

Officials, however, caution against assuming that a strong El Niño automatically means agricultural catastrophe.

History offers a mixed record. In 2002, a moderate El Niño produced a 21 per cent national rainfall deficit. But in 2015, a very strong El Niño resulted in a deficit of only 13 per cent at the national level. Food grain reduction in the recent years, officials say, has historically been smaller than the rainfall numbers suggest, “partly because India’s farm systems are more resilient today; drought and heat-tolerant varieties are more widely available and crop management has improved.”

In fact, India has seen “record” food production in recent years, where every year the production surpasses the record of previous year. In the most recent El Niño episode in 2023-24, food grain production was 332.30 million tonnes, which was higher by 2.4 million tonnes than the production of food grains during 2022-23. In 2024-25, food grain production touched another record of 357.73 million tonnes.

However, while an overall food shortage may not happen, a strong El Niño can trigger a cascade of localised crises. Hyperlocal droughts can wipe out entire harvests in affected regions. Heat stress at critical crop stages can be devastating — as seen in 2022, when wheat shrivelled during the crucial February-March period due to temperature spike.

Rice, too, has shown vulnerability, falling prey to pests and diseases under heat stress. Cumulatively, such shocks, even if scattered, can tighten supplies, push up food prices and fuel food inflation.