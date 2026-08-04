As the ‘GI & Beyond 2.0 Summit’ starts in Delhi, India needs to reflect on hurdles in harnessing potential of GIs for agricultural commodities

The term Geographical Indication (GI) is used to denote a link between the quality characteristics, reputation or other characteristics of a good and its origin. In general, GIs are a form of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs). However, they differ from the other forms of IPRs in that, they are collectively owned and often used as a multifunctional tool to achieve the development objectives. GIs around the world help protect product distinctiveness, preserve cultural heritage, and thereby contribute to regional prosperity through higher economic returns. In the case of developing countries like India, GIs are seen as a relatively new concept that is conceived not on the basis of the realised needs of the producers but rather as an obligatory part under the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

GI landscape in India

India’s diverse agro-ecological conditions and its rich cultural and biodiversity heritage make it a perfect case for protection under the GI tag. The vision of the government for registering 10,000 GI products by 2030 has elevated GIs as a national priority. This would also be instrumental for promoting India’s soft power, developing global competitiveness and ensuring that the benefits trickle down to the rural communities. According to a recent Government of India press release, intellectual property filings have increased by 44 per cent over the past five years, while GI filings have grown by nearly 380 per cent during the same period. The introduction of an online filing system has further streamlined the process, with nearly 95 per cent of applications now being filed digitally.

India’s GI framework has existed for more than two decades with the objective of empowering rural communities and artisans by protecting their interests while preserving cultural, traditional, and economic values. The framework covers a broad range of goods, including agricultural products, foodstuffs, handicrafts, manufactured goods, and natural products. As of March 2026, the country’s GI repository had reached 822 registered entries. The category-wise distribution reveals that handicrafts dominate the GI landscape, accounting for 53.41 per cent (439 registrations), followed by agricultural products at 31.63 per cent (260 registrations). Manufactured goods and foodstuffs account for 7.79 per cent and 7.18 per cent, respectively. This distribution highlights India’s emphasis on recognising the identity and uniqueness of indigenous artisanal products and rural primary-sector commodities.

Although the progress in registration of GIs has been noteworthy in the recent years, India trails far behind in the number of GIs compared to the other countries. As of 2023, a total of approximately 58,600 GIs were registered across 86 countries according to the statistics of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Countries such as China and Germany lead in terms of number of registered GIs. China alone accounts for nearly 9,800 registered GIs in the world.